WIAA football: Blair-Taylor dominates Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in Division 6 to finish season undefeated

From there, the Wildcats’ defense clamped down, surrendering only 45 yards the rest of the half.

“I think we were starting to pick up on what they were doing,” Fremstad said. “Our line, our linebackers, they were able to get in and get some stops.”

“We struggled early in the year with physical football teams that wanted to shove it down our throat,” Nehring added. “That’s a tribute to those kids that they’ve, over the course of the season, have been able to grow. That’s a team that wanted (to shove it down our throat). We made them do things they didn’t want to do.”

The offense, meanwhile, continued to tear apart the Royals’ defense.

After an Assumption three-and-out, Blair-Taylor needed only four plays to go 61 yards, and Brandenburg capped the scoring drive with his first touchdown of the night, this one from 9 yards out to put the Wildcats up 22-0 with 26 seconds left in the first quarter.

Blair-Taylor scored on three of its last four possessions of the first half — first on a 10-yard TD run from Brandenburg, then a 59-yard pass from Fremstad to Reismann, then another 10-yard Brandenburg TD — to take a 43-0 lead into the break.