WIAA football: Blair-Taylor dominates Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in Division 6 to finish season undefeated

BLAIR — Andy Nehring made sure there was no 5-gallon water jug on the Blair-Taylor High School football team’s sideline Thursday night, hoping to avoid a potential celebratory drenching if the Wildcats made history against Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in their WIAA Division 6 playoff game.
The Blair-Taylor coach got soaked anyway.
The Wildcats dominated all phases of the game en route to a 49-0 win, which put the final touches on the team’s 8-0 season — the first undefeated season in program history — and earned Nehring a dousing from his players’ water bottles.
The victory capped what was already an unforgettable year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it holds special significance to Blair-Taylor’s seniors, who were part of an 0-9 team as freshmen.
“Just a great feeling,” senior running back and linebacker Matthew Brandenburg said. “There’s no better feeling than going undefeated. Everything we’ve worked for has just become successful.”
“It’s neat to see a group of kids trust each other (and) learn,” Nehring added. “We talked a lot about how we win, the character that we wanted to have, not just to be successful. Our goals were to play four quarters of football, regardless of the score, and to leave the place better than we found it.
“Those were our goals, and I think we accomplished those things.”
Junior quarterback Cain Fremstad led the way Thursday night by completing 13 of 17 passes for 282 and three touchdowns while rushing for another score. Seniors Alec Reismann (three catches for 76 yards and two scores), Matthew Waldera (two catches for 39 yards and a score) and Kyle Steien (four catches for 87 yards) were the main beneficiaries of Fremstad’s big night, while Brandenburg added 83 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries.
“We’ve got so many threats with the pass game, and then we’ve got Matt Brandenburg — he’s just insane running the ball,” Reismann said. “Everyone’s putting in the work, and we’re all just coming together.”
That was clear from the start.
Fremstad completed passes to Brandenburg, Steien and Waldera on the opening drive as the Wildcats marched 77 yard on just five plays — finishing with a 35-yard TD pass from Fremstad to Waldera — to take an 8-0 less than 3 minutes in.
The Royals (5-3), though, appeared to be ready to strike right back.
Behind its option attack, Assumption moved the ball 65 yards to the Blair-Taylor 5, but the Wildcats held on fourth down.
Blair-Taylor’s lead doubled just six plays later after Fremstad used his legs to score from 35 yards out.
From there, the Wildcats’ defense clamped down, surrendering only 45 yards the rest of the half.
“I think we were starting to pick up on what they were doing,” Fremstad said. “Our line, our linebackers, they were able to get in and get some stops.”
“We struggled early in the year with physical football teams that wanted to shove it down our throat,” Nehring added. “That’s a tribute to those kids that they’ve, over the course of the season, have been able to grow. That’s a team that wanted (to shove it down our throat). We made them do things they didn’t want to do.”
The offense, meanwhile, continued to tear apart the Royals’ defense.
After an Assumption three-and-out, Blair-Taylor needed only four plays to go 61 yards, and Brandenburg capped the scoring drive with his first touchdown of the night, this one from 9 yards out to put the Wildcats up 22-0 with 26 seconds left in the first quarter.
Blair-Taylor scored on three of its last four possessions of the first half — first on a 10-yard TD run from Brandenburg, then a 59-yard pass from Fremstad to Reismann, then another 10-yard Brandenburg TD — to take a 43-0 lead into the break.
“The line blocked really well, and the receivers and Cain played really well,” Brandenburg said. “Everything was working perfectly, couldn’t execute any better than how we did.”
The result was a historic ending to a season that could have never started because of the pandemic.
“We all thought, ‘Maybe we give it two weeks,’” Reismann said. “We heard a lot of schools were not playing, and we were just scared. One day at a time, just take it and not take anything for granted.
“It’s really nice being out here.”
