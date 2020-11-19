WIAA football: La Crosse Aquinas thumps Lancaster in Division 5

The teams traded defensive stops before Flottmeyer was knocked to the ground while punting. It gave the Blugolds a first down at the Lancaster 36, and Flottmeyer followed a penalty with a 41-yard yard touchdown pass to an open Lium for a 28-8 advantage with 4:30 on the clock.

As Lium, Penchi, Lee and Reuteman continued to make contact with Lancaster runners in the backfield, the Flying Arrows continued to fade.

A 47-yard screen to Joe Savoldelli finished off the third-quarter scoring, and Klar raced 93 yards after a fumble inside the 10-yard line popped into his hands with just a few minutes left in the game.

The Blugolds overcame an early fumble and forced one of their own to set up the first touchdown.

The Flying Arrows went for the first down on fourth-and-3 when Penchi drilled Knapp and knocked the ball loose. Attempts to pick it up failed, and it rolled all the way back to the Lancaster 35.

Aquinas started its drive with a 21-yard pass from Flottmeyer to Lee, and Lee ended up scoring from the 6 to break the scoreless tie. Lee's conversion run gave the Blugolds an 8-0 lead with 8:01 left in the first.