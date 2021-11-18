WIAA football: La Crosse Aquinas tops Mayville to win Division 5 state title

MADISON — Jackson Flottmeyer threw a pair of touchdown passes to Quinn Miskowski and the defense came up with a key stop on a two-point conversion to help the Aquinas High School football team beat Mayville 28-26 in the WIAA Division 5 state championship on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium.

With the win, the Blugolds finish the season with a perfect 14-0 record. Their WIAA state title is the second in program history; they also won in 2007.

Aquinas struck on the game's first possession via a 7-yard touchdown pass from Flottmeyer to Miskowski and halted Mayville's ensuing possession by recovering a fumble on a muffed snap.

The Blugolds drove down to the Cardinals' 12, but Miskowski couldn't haul in Flottmeyer's fourth down pass in the end zone after it was tipped.

But Person Feehan and Calvin Hargrove gave the momentum back to Aquinas, the former tipping and the latter intercepting an Adison Mittlestadt pass.

The Blugolds took advantage of the short field and scored five plays later on a 5-yard touchdown run by Joe Penchi, which followed a fourth-down completion by Flottmeyer and gave Aquinas a 16-0 lead with 11 minutes, 52 seconds left in the third quarter.

But Blake Schraufnagel helped the Cardinals respond.

The running back had 12 carries on the ensuing possession, the final of which went 21 yards for a touchdown and cut the Blugolds' lead to 16-7 with 3:58 left in the second quarter.

Mittlestadt almost immediately gave the ball back to Mayville, diving in front of a Flottmeyer pass for an interception on the third play of the next drive. The Cardinals continued to lean on Schraufnagel, who found the end zone for the second time with just 4 seconds left in the first half to bring Mayville within 16-14.

The teams traded empty possessions to start the second half before the Cardinals built on their strong second quarter.

Mittlestadt completed a 13-yard pass to Cadon Hardesty and Schraufnagel ripped off runs of 11, 8 and 14 yards to take Mayville to the Aquinas 1. Ty Hockers then punched it in to give the Cardinals a 20-16 lead with 5:43 left in the third quarter.

But that's when the Blugolds' big-play ability started to make an impact.

Flottmeyer found Miskowski behind the defense down the middle of the field for a 56-yard touchdown to give the lead back to Aquinas, and the two connected deep down the left sideline for a 36-yard gain on the first drive of the Blugolds' next possession.

David Malin followed with a 25-yard rush two plays later to give Aquinas first-and-10 from the 11, though the Blugolds nearly came up empty on the drive.

Back-to-back carries by Malin pushed Aquinas to the 2, but Hargrove was stopped short of the chains on third down. Flottmeyer kept on fourth down to pick up the first, though, and Hargrove found the end zone on the next play to give the Blugolds a 28-20 lead with 11:47 left in the fourth quarter.

Aquinas had the opportunity to put the game away after Michael Lium intercepted Mittlestadt on the ensuing drive, and the Blugolds looked primed to do so after Flottmeyer hit Jack Gagermeier over the middle of the field for a big gain. But Gagermeier fumbled, and Mayville recovered.

The Cardinals proceeded to march down the field, with Schraufnagel and Hockers carrying the load as they moved deep into Aquinas territory. A 13-yard pass from Mittlestadt to Bradley Bushke took Mayville into the red zone, and Hockers scored his second touchdown of the game to cut the Blugolds' lead to 28-26 before the two-point conversion.

But Ethan Schamberger and Hargrove stopped Schraufnagel short of the goal line on the two-point try to preserve Aquinas' lead with 1:41 to play.

Chris Wilson recovered the ensuing onside kick, and the Blugolds were able to run out the clock.

