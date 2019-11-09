The Prairie du Chien High School football team (11-1) has qualified for a WIAA state semifinal game for the first time since 1988 after beating G-E-T 10-0 in a Division 5 quarterfinal Friday in Galesville.
The Blackhawks play Lake Country Lutheran (11-1) in a 7 p.m. semifinal at McFarland, Wis., on Friday. Here are some notes from the victory to accompany the game story posted on lacrossetribune.com.
MR. EVERYTHING: Prairie du Chien senior Dylan Coleman, a quarterback/defensive back, does it all for the 11-1 Blackhawks. In a 10-0 WIAA Division 5 state quarterfinal victory over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau on Friday, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound all-around athlete rushed for 78 yards on 11 carries and completed 5 of 11 passes for 48 yards.
Equally important, he pinned G-E-T at the 6-yard line with a 47-yard punt in the third quarter, and at the 8 with a 46-yard bomb in the fourth. Overall, he averaged 42.6 yards on three punts.
Oh, he also intercepted a pass in the second quarter and recovered a G-E-T fumble in the fourth.
“He is a special player, honestly, as he can do anything,” said PdC running back Traeton Saint. “He’s one of the best players on our team, but he also leads he way he should. That’s why we love him.”
HELD IN CHECK: Prairie du Chien coach Corey Koenig knew his team had to play disciplined defense and not let G-E-T speedster Luke Vance get loose.
The Blackhawks were successful, holding Vance to 44 yards on 13 attempts. Considering Vance rushed for 530 yards and 7 TDs in playoff wins over Marshall and Aquinas, it was quite a performance.
“We coached our kids up this week and we really talked about reading their guards, reading their tackles and they are pulling, really teaching our kids how to get down the line,” Koenig said.
“We got several tackles from behind the line of scrimmage from a guy coming from the backside. So yeah, we were prepared.”
Vance finishes his junior season with 1,467 yards and 21 TDs. His running mate, senior Bryce Burns, recorded 73 yards against the Blackhawks and finishes his senior campaign with 1,455 yards and 20 TDs.
TOUGH ENDING: G-E-T, which fell short in its quest for the program’s first state semifinal appearance, simply couldn’t get untracked offensively.
The Red Hawks finished with 202 yards, but that was half of what the high-powered offense typically produces.
“They were solid all the way around. I thought maybe if we had a strength it would be our offensive line, but apparently I was wrong,” G-E-T coach Jon Steffenhagen said.
“It is not that the kids didn’t try, it is just Prairie du Chien played better than us.”
While the loss will sting for some time, Steffenhagen hopes the team, especially the seniors, remember what the Red Hawks accomplished in a 10-2 season, including a South Central Conference title and two playoff wins.
And he didn’t just mean on the field.
“It is always hard to end no matter when it is. I just hope the seniors that are leaving understand that football has given them something in their life that they will remember forever,” Steffenhagen said.
“And it is something that is going to make them a better person in this world because they played football.”