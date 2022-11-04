WIAA football: Onalaska advances to first state semifinal after pulling away from Rice Lake

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School football team did not forget.

Throughout a running clock loss at Rice Lake to end last season in the second round of the WIAA playoffs, the Hilltoppers heard the same two words over and over again from their opponent.

Weight room.

"Our kids were in the weight room the next day, that next Monday," Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said. "They took it to heart."

"We hit the weight room," added senior lineman Alex Bautista. "We put the work in in the offseason, and good things happen when that happens."

Friday night was proof of that.

This time, it was the top-seeded Hilltoppers who delivered blow after blow — particularly in a dominant second half — as they wore down the third-seeded Warriors and pulled away for a 48-22 win in the Division 3 state quarterfinals.

The victory gives Onalaska 12 for the first time in program history and also sends the team to its first state semifinal, where it will meet West Salem.

"This has been a hump to get over the past couple years against this team and just this round in the playoffs — we've never gotten past this," junior quarterback Adam Skifton said. "So it feels great."

Skifton was a big part of that, completing 11 of his 16 pass attempts for 245 yards and four touchdowns. The defense, though, flipped the momentum in the Hilltoppers' favor for good late in the third quarter.

Onalaska held a 20-14 lead at the half and hoped to build on that advantage when getting the ball out of the break. But the offense sputtered after picking up a first down on the opening possession of the third quarter and went three-and-out on its next drive.

But great punt from junior Brady Kuhn pinned Rice Lake (9-3) at its own 3-yard line. And three plays later, the Hilltoppers pounced.

Warriors quarterback Max Nelson took an option to his left and tried to pitch to a back as the Onalaska defense closed in. But it fell to the turf, and Bautista recovered it as he flowed to the ball.

"We've been taught pursue, pursue, pursue," Bautista said. "I just did my job, and good things happen when you do your job."

"I've been complimenting him all year on how well he hustles to the ball and hustles and pursues," Yashinsky added. "He's always in the right spot."

Kuhn picked up 10 yards on the first play of the ensuing drive, then senior receiver Nicky Odom completed an end-around pass to senior Ben Stuhr for a 6-yard touchdown to push the Hilltoppers' lead to 26-14 with 3 minutes, 23 seconds left in the third quarter.

"There were a lot of momentum shifts. I feel like that was a really big one," senior Sam Pica said of Bautista's fumble recovery. "I think we rallied around that. We were able to score a couple of times, and I think the mentality was there that we were going to put it away at that point."

The defense — which limited Rice Lake to 86 yards of offense in the second half, including just 27 on the ground — forced three-and-outs on the Warriors' next two possessions. After the second of those, Skifton hit junior Evan Anderson on a slant, which the receiver took 61 yards for a touchdown.

Rice Lake answered quickly with two pass plays that accounted for 59 of its 86 yards in the second half, and the Warriors cut the Hilltoppers' lead to 34-22 with 6:04 to play.

But Kuhn broke multiple tackles on the first play of the ensuing possession on his way to a 66-yard touchdown. Anderson then had an interception to effectively seal the game.

Kuhn finished with 15 carries for 150 yards to go with a receiving touchdown, while Odom had six catches for 124 yards — including an 86-yard TD in the first quarter.

Rice Lake, meanwhile, was held to 154 rushing yards after averaging more than 200 per game and piling up 350 on the ground last week.

"Our kids weren't going to get out-physicalled," Yashinsky said. "We played a heck of a second half. (Defensive coordinator) John Bushman did a great job adjusting at half on defense. Outside of one pass play, we held them to next to nothing."

Onalaska will have another physical challenge next week against West Salem, which beat Green Bay Notre Dame 21-14. The Hilltoppers beat the Panthers 14-13 in Week 1, though both teams have certainly improved since then.

"We feel like that wasn't our best game, and we know they've been saying they want us," Skifton said. "We want them, too."