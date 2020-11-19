WIAA football: Onalaska hangs 50 on Baraboo in Division 2 win

The Hilltoppers (6-2), who averaged 52.3 points per game in their four-game winning streak to end the season, frequently found cracks in a rugged Baraboo (7-2) defense that entered the day allowing 6.9 points per game and had given up just 55 points on the year.

“We got all of our weapons going,” Yashinsky said of Onalaska’s offensive output. “We scored 50 and (senior receiver) Landon (Peterson) only had three touches. That’s the sign of a good offense, when you can score even when your best kid isn’t the one doing most of the work.

“They played something on defense that we really thought we could take advantage of, and we did. Albert (Romero) ran hard, the line blocked really well, we only punted twice and we didn’t really turn the ball over, which is a big thing that we’ve struggled with all year. And explosive plays, lots of explosives. I’m just really proud of the kids.”

On the other side of the ball, Baraboo’s first possession went the way many of them have this fall, with Luna Larson and Owen Nachtigal trading off carries until one broke loose. Larson, a junior quarterback who ran for 255 first-half yards, did the honor on the fifth play of the game, turning a shotgun draw into a 48-yard touchdown run with 9 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first quarter.