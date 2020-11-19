WIAA football: Onalaska hangs 50 on Baraboo in Division 2 win

BARABOO, Wis. — Points were flying on the scoreboard in Baraboo on Thursday.
Yet, it was the Onalaska High School football team's defense that put the game away, as the top-seeded Hilltoppers pitched a second-half shutout to claim a 50-26 win over the second-seeded Thunderbirds in a WIAA Division 2 regional championship at Beryl Newman Stadium.
“We just played our base defense,” Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said of the halftime adjustment. “(In the first half) we tried to mimic what we did last year against Sparta, and it didn’t work as well … So we just went back to our base defense, and the kids were flying around.
“It feels great to send the seniors out the right way in a season where you didn’t know what was going to happen, or if it was going to happen. So to send them out the right way feels really good.”
“We just didn’t play well,” Baraboo coach Steve Turkington said. “And part of that is hats off to Onalaska, who’s got a great team. I knew that on film, but when we got on the field with them, I realized how good they really were and knew we had our work cut out for us. I thought it was going to be a shootout really, and then they just kind of took over in the second half, and that was it.”
The pandemic-induced two-week postseason format worked as planned, as the fairly evenly-matched teams went toe-to-toe before Onalaska pulled away to end the season with a playoff win for the first time in school history.
The Hilltoppers (6-2), who averaged 52.3 points per game in their four-game winning streak to end the season, frequently found cracks in a rugged Baraboo (7-2) defense that entered the day allowing 6.9 points per game and had given up just 55 points on the year.
“We got all of our weapons going,” Yashinsky said of Onalaska’s offensive output. “We scored 50 and (senior receiver) Landon (Peterson) only had three touches. That’s the sign of a good offense, when you can score even when your best kid isn’t the one doing most of the work.
“They played something on defense that we really thought we could take advantage of, and we did. Albert (Romero) ran hard, the line blocked really well, we only punted twice and we didn’t really turn the ball over, which is a big thing that we’ve struggled with all year. And explosive plays, lots of explosives. I’m just really proud of the kids.”
On the other side of the ball, Baraboo’s first possession went the way many of them have this fall, with Luna Larson and Owen Nachtigal trading off carries until one broke loose. Larson, a junior quarterback who ran for 255 first-half yards, did the honor on the fifth play of the game, turning a shotgun draw into a 48-yard touchdown run with 9 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Hilltoppers came right back and did their thing. Nick Odom returned the kickoff to Onalaska’s 48-yard line, then ran for 31 yards on the Hilltoppers’ first play from scrimmage. A personal foul for a late hit out-of-bounds put the ball on the 10-yard line, where Baraboo stiffened until blown coverage on third-down left Michael Skemp wide open in the end zone. Ayden Larson found him for an 11-yard touchdown pass before Ben Faas tacked on the extra point to give the Hilltoppers an 7-6 lead with 8:18 to go in the first.
The defenses had their troubles all half, but each team had fourth-down stops deep in their own zone in the opening quarter. The Hilltoppers took advantage of theirs, taking over at their own 26-yard line after a penalty backed them up 5 yards. They took their shot, with Larson lofting a pass and Hudson Weber running under it for a 74-yard touchdown that gave Onalaska a 14-6 lead with 40 seconds to play in the first quarter.
Support Local Journalism
The T-Birds, who came in averaging 32.3 points per game, went back to work. Luna Larson responded immediately with a 70-yard touchdown scamper to cut the deficit to 14-12 after another failed two-point conversion.
But there was no stopping the Toppers. Ayden Larson found Skemp for an 18-yard pass, then Albert Romero ran for an 18-yard touchdown that staked the Hilltoppers to a 21-12 advantage with 10:10 to go in the half.
Larson completed 11 of 19 passes for 249 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Skemp had seven catches for 138 yards and Romero rushed for 90 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hilltoppers.
Baraboo again counter punched as Kane Mahoney got loose for 23 yards and Luna Larson found Riley Weyh for a 40-yard pitch-and-catch down the left sideline to briefly trim the deficit to 21-18.
The Hilltoppers used the same formula, with Romero ripping off a 25-yard run on a drive that ended with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Larson to Skemp.
But Baraboo had the last tally of the half, as Nachtigal got in the end zone for his only touchdown of the night with a 10-yard run. Gabe McReynolds caught the two-point conversion as Baraboo pulled within 28-26. Larson had a big tackle for loss to force a Toppers punt.
After Onalaska's Sam Pica flipped the field with punt down to the T-Birds 2-yard line, Larson ripped off a 65-yard run to the Toppers' 33. However, he fumbled on the ensuing play and the T-Birds returned the favor as time expired and the teams went to break for a much-needed breather.
The Hilltoppers looked like the rested team over the final 24 minutes. The first two plays of the third quarter were a 39-yard catch by Skemp and a 31-yard run by Savarin. Romero plunged it in from two yards out and Faas kicked the extra point to give Onalaska a 35-26 lead with 10:16 to go in the third.
The game turned on a defensive stand, as Baraboo crossed midfield on its opening drive of the half, but stalled out as Colton Hougom sacked Larson on fourth-and-12 to turn the T-Birds away.
Onalaska took over at its own 44 and immediately went back to work as Savarin broke off a 25-yard run on a play that ended with a late hit and put the Hilltoppers at the 21-yard line with 4:06 remaining in the third. Ayden Larson found Skemp for an 11-yard reception and Romero finished it off with a 5-yard touchdown run. Larson ran for the two-point conversion to stretch the lead to 43-26 with 2:48 to play.
That all but put the game away, as Weber added an interception, Ermias Radde ran for a 4-yard touchdown and the Hilltoppers held on to cap off a season full of uncertainty.
“In this year, I’m just really happy that we got what we got,” Yashinsky said of how it feels to have the playoffs end after two games. “Obviously, you want to play as many as you can, but I tell you what, this season wears on you. It’s been just a giant question mark every week, so to get here, I’m good.”
The Hilltoppers, who have made the playoffs 10 straight seasons, walked off the field as winners one last time Thursday night.
“They’re special, there’s some characters in that group and they worked really hard. I’m really proud of them,” Yashinsky said of the seniors. “They persevered through a lot here, and we’re going to miss them.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!