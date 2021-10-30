WIAA football playoffs: Cashton topples Bangor for significant win in Division 7

CASHTON — Zack Mlsna and Henry Brueggen kneeled next to a water cooler and waited for Jered Hemmersbach to make his way to the crowd of players and fans that waited near the east end zone of the football field at Cashton Park.

Once the two linemen were out of the Cashton High School football coach’s view, they pounced — emptying the jug over Hemmersbach before Mlsna flung the blue cooler into the air.

It was a fitting celebration for a significant win.

The second-seeded Eagles dominated in the trenches, made big plays in big moments and shut out third-seeded Bangor in the second half en route to a 34-14 victory in the second round of the WIAA Division 7 playoffs on Friday night.

It’s Cashton’s first win over the Cardinals since 2013 and only its second win over Bangor in the teams’ 22 most recent meetings.

The Eagles, who were 0-9 just three years ago, nearly toppled the Cardinals twice in the past year — falling 34-28 in the spring and 17-13 in Week 9 this season — but weren’t able to break through until Friday night.

“Can’t say enough about the kids. They deserve it,” said Hemmersbach, whose team will host fifth-seeded Potosi/Cassville next week. “This is what we’ve been working so hard (for). 0-9 their freshman year. These seniors were 0-9, and they’re moving on to Level 3 playoffs.”

“This is surreal, man,” junior running back Colin O’Neil added. “This is absolutely surreal.”

O’Neil was an integral part of making the win a reality with 28 carries for 157 yards and three touchdowns. And each of his scores came at important junctures.

After a botched Bangor (8-3) punt gave Cashton (9-2) the ball with good field position, O’Neil capitalized on the next play. The running back found a crease of the right side and raced untouched down the sideline for a 37-yard score that gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead with 3 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first quarter.

Late in the second quarter — after junior quarterback Jacob Huntzicker completed a key third-down pass to sophomore Connor Butzler for 38 yards — O’Neil scored from 7 yards out to put Cashton in front 21-14 at the half.

“There were very big holes,” O’Neil said. “My first touchdown, I mean honestly, I didn’t even get touched. Biggest holes I’ve had all year. (The offensive line) blocked, played tremendously at the perfect time. They stepped up well.”

O’Neil continued to find open space in the second half, including a 23-yard run on a third-and-6 in the fourth quarter that had Huntzicker pumping up the crowd as the Eagles began to taste victory.

O’Neil later capped that drive by slipping a tackle before crossing the goal line with his arms stretched wide for a 6-yard touchdown, which extended Cashton’s lead to 34-14 with 5:37 to play.

“It was kind of what we needed,” O’Neil said of his final touchdown. “We sealed the game, it felt.”

The Eagles’ offensive line paved the way for 300 rushing yards, and Cashton also benefited from multiple big plays — including a 72-yard touchdown run by sophomore Brady Hemmersbach, Huntzicker’s third-down completion and a touchdown pass from Brady Hemmersbach to Brett Hemmersbach on a run-pass-option on fourth-and-goal.

“We gave up some big plays on defense. That really hurt us,” Bangor coach Todd Grant said. “It just seemed like we’d get them in a long-yardage situation, and they’d make a play and we didn’t.”

The Eagles also limited the Cardinals to 214 yards of offense, including just 87 in the second half, behind strong performances from Mlsna and junior Riley Verken on the defensive line.

“They pull a lot, they’ve got a lot of guys coming at you,” Mlsna said, “but if you stay low, power through, then we’re able to get there. Get someone in the backfield, that’s huge.”

Mlsna was frequently in the backfield, though Bangor was able to piece together scoring drives in the middle of the first half.

Junior running back Tanner Jones, who returned from an MCL injury, punched in a 4-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-all early in the third quarter.

Brady Hemmersbach had his long touchdown run on Cashton’s next play from scrimmage, but the Cardinals responded with a nine-play, 58-yard drive that senior running back Dawson Daines finished with an 18-yard run up the middle.

That gave Bangor a 14-13 lead with 5:03 left in the second quarter, but the Eagles answered with help from Huntzicker and O’Neil to take their lead into half.

Cashton opened the second half with a 13-play, 63-yard drive that ate more than six minutes off the clock. The Cardinals looked primed to make a goal-line stand after shutting the Eagles down on second and third down, but the Hemmersbachs came through on fourth down.

Brady took the snap and rolled to his right. He briefly tucked the ball under his arm — as he did when Cashton ran the same play on a two-point conversion in the first half — but pulled up and found Brett open for a touchdown that extended the Eagles’ lead to 27-14 with 5:33 left in the third quarter.

Brady Hemmersbach finished with two total touchdowns and had an interception after O’Neil’s third touchdown run that closed out a win that carries a lot of weight for the Cashton program.

“Each year, we’ve been taking steps, and this is just another step on our quest to the top,” O’Neil said. “This is very huge. I think it’s massive for our program and getting the younger kids into this. … There will be more of them in here and building this team up for years to come.”

And while the Eagles certainly want to continue their playoff run next week against Potosi/Cassville, which beat top-seeded Highland on Friday, they’re going to enjoy the win for as long as possible.

“I’m telling you what, we’re going to worry about (Potosi/Cassville) Monday,” Jered Hemmersbach said. “Right now, we’re going to have fun this weekend. Kids deserve it.”

