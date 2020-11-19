WIAA football: Prairie du Chien, De Soto lose finales

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Nekoosa High School football team scored the last four four touchdowns to erase a 14-point deficit and beat Prairie du Chien 40-28 in a WIAA Division 4 playoff game on Thursday.

The top-seeded Blackhawks (4-4) took their 28-14 lead when Jon Nicholson caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Maddox Cejka with 7 minutes, 39 seconds on the clock. That's when the second-seeded Papermakers responded with a 67-yard touchdown drive and blanked Prairie du Chien the rest of the way.

Cejka completed 16 of 31 passes for 223 yards, and connected with Nicholson six times for 61 yards and three touchdowns. Brady Russell matched Nicholson's catches and had a team-high 119 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Max Amundson rushed 11 times for 40 yards to lead Prairie du Chien's rushing attack.

The Papermakers rushed for 439 yards, and Cordero Ysquierdo led the way with 259 yards and two touchdowns on 25 attempts. Teammate Ethan Hoogesteger added 108 yards and two more touchdowns.

Nonconference

Cadott 21, De Soto 14