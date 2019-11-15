MCFARLAND, Wis. — The Prairie du Chien High School football team had trouble with turnovers as its season came to an end on Friday night.
The Blackhawks turned the ball over five times and saw a nine-game winning streak disappear with a 25-0 loss to Lake Country Lutheran in a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal.
Prairie du Chien (11-2) lost a pair of fumbles, and quarterback Dylan Coleman was intercepted three times as the Lightning (12-1) advanced to play Stratford (13-0) for the title at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Coleman passed for 199 yards and completed 15 of 31 passes, but the Blackhawks were shut out for the first time this season. Traeton Saint carried 14 times for 48 yards to lead a Prairie du Chien rushing game that only picked up 51 yards on 29 attempts.
Jack Leverenz carried 18 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns for Lake Country Lutheran, which led 12-0 at the half and scored its last touchdown on a 32-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter.
Prairie du Chien receiver Mason Kramer caught nine passes for 88 yards, and Ben Riter hauled in four receptions for 58. Senior linebacker Tyler Hannah had 13 tackles, and teammate Colten Wall added 10.