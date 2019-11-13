Cory Koenig has one word to describe his first year as head coach of the Prairie du Chien High School football team — surreal.
Koenig has been with the program for roughly 20 years, but never as the head coach. In those 20 years, he had never experienced what the team did this past week after defeating G-E-T and punching its ticket to the WIAA Division 5 semifinals for the first time since 1988.
“It’s really special because I’ve been here for 20 years now, but the farthest we’ve advanced to is Level 3,” Koenig said. “This has been a long time coming, and to get to Level 4 is surreal. The kids have worked hard and put themselves in a position to be here.”
The Blackhawks (11-1) posted a 10-0 shutout against G-E-T last week to keep their season alive. Prairie du Chien will travel to McFarland on Friday to take on Lake Country Lutheran (11-1).
Getting to this point, according to Koenig, wasn’t a goal as the season started. Instead, the goal was to improve every day, every practice and every game.
That focus was key after the team graduated more than a handful of players last season. Before the season started, Koenig was faced with filling in the roles of five linemen, quarterback, running back and more key spots on the defense.
Getting the new team to gel took some time, but there was a clear moment when everything clicked and the gears were put in motion.
“As the season progressed, we were starting to move the ball more and we were running the ball a little more every week,” said Koenig, whose first game was a 7-6 win over Aquinas. “But Week 8 is when we really hit our stride with a big win against Dodgeville. That win in Week 8 gave us a lot of confidence going into Week 9 against Platteville.”
The team’s boost in confidence was due in part to players stepping into their new roles, and the push was led by a group of five athletes, according to Koenig.
Tyler Hannah, a senior transfer student from Viroqua, has played a large role in the team’s success up to this point. Hannah leads the team with 105 tackles and has totaled 704 rushing yards on the other side of the ball, a nice complement to senior Traeton Saint.
Saint leads the team with 827 rushing yards on 149 carries for an average of 68.9 rushing yards per game.
Senior Mason Kramer solidifies the Blackhawks’ air attack with 838 receiving yards on 46 catches, which is followed by 641 receiving yards from senior Ben Riter.
The team’s trust and confidence, though, lies in senior quarterback Dylan Coleman. Coleman has completed 106 of 207 passes for 1,725 yards, good for 143.8 passing yards per game.
Thanks to those five seniors, the team has strengthened its bond on the field and produced consistency and success.
“Those five kids are our nucleus,” Koenig said. “After that, the rest of the pieces fall into place, and that makes up a good unit of 11.”
With all of the pieces of the team’s puzzle put together, Koenig wants to keep things “business as usual” as Prairie du Chien looks to extend its postseason.
“We takes a business-like approach every week and remind the kids that every Friday is the most important game of the season,” he said. “We never talk about making it to level four, we just talk about having a goal to get better each week and then see what happens if we get better each week.”
This week figures to be the toughest of the season, of course.
The Lightning have allowed 82 points all season, and opponents have gained an average of 145 total yards per game.
Lake Country Lutheran is also experienced in big games after having its season ended in the Division 5 championship game two years ago and the semifinals last season.