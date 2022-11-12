WIAA football: West Salem marches to D3 state championship game with dominant win over Onalaska

Justin Jehn dodged the worst of it but couldn't escape it all.

After darting to the sideline and grabbing a water jug, Andy Johnson, Brennan Kennedy and Trea Athnos ambushed the West Salem High School football coach back on Swanson Field.

Jehn reacted quickly enough to avoid getting soaked — ironically enough, Johnson got the brunt of it — but the celebration left his shoes and hat wet on a cold night.

"It went downhill from there in a hurry," Jehn said with a laugh. "... I'm feeling it now."

But it was a small price to pay for what his team accomplished.

The Panthers avenged a Week 1 loss to Onalaska, dominating the Hilltoppers on both sides of the ball en route to a 37-14 win in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal on Friday night at Logan High School.

West Salem — which was 0-9 just three years ago — will play Monroe (13-0) at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in Madison for the state title.

"It's awesome, man," Kennedy said. "This is our dream, to go play in Camp Randall. It has been ever since we stepped on the field in third grade."

The Panthers (12-1) were efficient offensively on the ground and through the air, while their defense limited Onalaska (12-1) to 18 rushing yards on 14 carries and 208 total yards of offense — 72 of which came in the fourth quarter after West Salem built a 31-point lead.

"We just couldn't get any movement up front," Hilltoppers coach Tom Yashinsky said. "They had us schemed up pretty well, and we simply weren't able to get any movement. That was probably the key to the game. Us not being able to run the ball really pinned us in a spot where we had to throw the ball on a wet, windy night, and it's just tough."

Still, Onalaska grabbed the lead first via a 35-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Adam Skifton to senior receiver Nicky Odom, who was wide open behind the defense.

But after senior Jacob Helgeson got West Salem on the board with a 25-yard field goal, the Panthers flipped the game's momentum.

Onalaska muffed the ensuing kickoff, and Johnson recovered for the Panthers. On the first play of their drive, senior quarterback Brett McConkey hit Johnson with a perfectly placed pass for a 29-yard score to put West Salem up 10-6 with 5 minutes, 6 seconds left in the second quarter.

"You started to fell momentum change then, and you just try to ride that," Jehn said. "It's back and forth, but that was a big play early on."

The Panthers had a chance to build on that momentum after the Hilltoppers' only drive of the second quarter stalled, but Helgeson's 30-yard field goal try at the end of the half hit the left upright and bounced out.

But with the ball coming out of the break, West Salem ensured it remained in control.

Senior running back Luke Noel and McConkey traded carries and gave the Panthers a pair of first downs as they moved to their own 46-yard line. And after making Onalaska honor the run, McConkey went over the top to senior Chris Calico for a 54-yard touchdown that pushed West Salem's lead to 17-6 with 9:12 left in the third quarter.

"They bit up on that play fake, the sweep" said McConkey, who finished 8-for-14 passing for 140 yards and two TDs against one interception. "And he was wide open."

"We knew that (possession) was huge," Calico added. "We knew if we put it in on that drive, then our defense was going to do the rest of the matter."

Indeed, the Panthers' defense held the Hilltoppers to 17 yards over their next three possessions, the final of which ended with an incomplete pass on fourth down on the first play of the fourth quarter.

That gave West Salem a short field, and Noel scored two plays later on a 17-yard touchdown run.

And the defense came up big again on the ensuing possession, with sophomore Trevor Arentz returning an interception about 15 yards for a score to extend the Panthers' lead to 30-6 with 11:18 to play.

Johnson intercepted Skifton on the first play of Onalaska's next drive, and Noel scored four plays later on a 21-yard run — despite getting his facemask grabbed around the 10-yard line — to put West Salem up 37-6 with 9:13 left.

Noel finished with 31 carries for 184 yards and two touchdowns. The bulk of that came in the second half as the Panthers controlled the tempo.

"I think both him and the offensive line feel that momentum and get stronger as the game goes on," Jehn said. "And that's a great thing."

Onalaska scored midway through the fourth quarter on a 14-yard TD pass from Skifton to senior Matty Burnette to bring the game to its final score.

Despite coming short of their goal, the Hilltoppers posted the program's best season with 12 wins and its first trip to the state semifinals.

"I told the kids, when you look back, you've got to remember the 12, not the one," Yashinsky said. "A lot of good memories."

West Salem, meanwhile, will play in its first state title game since 2007, when it beat Kettle Moraine Lutheran 52-14.

"Camp Randall, it means we're bring one home. That's what we're doing," Calico said.