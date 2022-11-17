WIAA state football: La Crosse Aquinas beats Mayville for second straight Division 5 title

MADISON — After a couple of chaotic minutes late in the fourth quarter, Collin Conzemius took a pop pass from Jackson Flottmeyer 27 yards for a touchdown, which ultimately gave the Aquinas High School football team a 22-14 win over Mayville on Thursday in the WIAA Division 5 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium.

It's the Blugolds' second straight state title after beating the Cardinals 28-26 last year. They also won a championship in 2007.

Calvin Hargrove nearly gave Aquinas (13-1) the lead with just over 4 minutes to play, but the senior running back fumbled at the goal line. Neither team could corral the loose ball and it squirted toward the back of the end zone, where Brett Ziolkowski dove and tried to keep the ball in play.

Flottmeyer then recovered what was ruled a touchdown on the field.

But after a review, Ziolkowski was deemed to have been out of bounds when he touched the ball, giving Mayville possession via a touchback by rule.

On the ensuing drive, though, Kole Keppel forced a fumble, which Henry Suttie recovered. That set up Conzemius, who motioned across the formation, took the jet pass around the right side and patiently waited for blockers before cutting back for a 27-yard score with 2:04 left.

Flottmeyer came away with an interception on the next possession, and the Blugolds ran out the clock to secure the win.

Flottmeyer hit Conzemius with a 71-yard touchdown pass to give Aquinas a 14-7 lead over Mayville after three quarters.

The Blugolds led 8-7 at the half, and Flottmeyer completed the pass on the second of his team's only two plays of the third quarter. The touchdown came with 3:45 left in the third.

Hargrove scored the Blugolds' first touchdown on a 3-yard run, and Conzemius followed that up with a conversion run.