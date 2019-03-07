GREEN BAY — A historic season for the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School girls basketball team ended bitterly in their WIAA Division 3 state semifinal.
After fighting to get into a close game at halftime, the offense just wasn’t there in the second half against Marshall at the Resch Center.
The defending-champion Cardinals controlled things with their defense and found their way to the basket en route to a 58-37 win. Marshall (25-2) will play the winner of the second semifinal between Laconia and Freedom on Saturday.
The Red Hawks — who were playing in the first state tournament in program history — finish the year 24-3.
G-E-T scored just 14 points in the second half, and the Cardinals took control with a 16-4 run, that all told became a 28-11 run over the final 15 minutes, 56 seconds.
Senior Lexi Wagner led G-E-T with a game-high 18 points. Senior Olivia Zielke added five points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
Marshall’s Ceraya Morel finished with 17 points on 7 of 12 shooting.
