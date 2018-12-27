STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Dave Donarski knows how big of a win this was for the Aquinas High School girls basketball team.
The Blugolds (10-0) trailed WIAA Division 3 defending state champion Marshall (8-1) 33-29 at halftime, but the Division 4 defending champs used a big second half to post a 65-56 win Thursday at the Sentry Classic at UW-Stevens Point.
Aquinas and Marshall are currently ranked No. 1 in their respective divisions.
"The grit we showed, that made me really proud," Donarski said. "We were really, really solid."
The big difference was Aquinas' ability to shut down 6-foot-1 Cardinals junior Anna Lutz after she scored 14 points in the first half.
Lutz, who averages 16.6 points per game this season, did not score in the second half, and junior Kayla Bahr had the assignment of guarding Marshall's top target.
Bahr ended up fouling out, but she and the rest of the Aquinas defense held Lutz in check in the second half.
"(Kayla) was beating (Lutz) to the spots and making the touches a lot more infrequent," Donarski said. "She was killing us in the interior. She really had it going in first half."
Donarski also credits the Blugolds for having balanced scoring.
Blugolds junior Lexi Donarski led the way with 24 points, while Courtney Becker turned in a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
"Courtney was dynamite tonight," coach Donarski said.
Aquinas freshman Alaina Bagniefski scored 10 points off the bench.
The Blugolds will play Watertown at 1:45 p.m. Friday in the round-robin tournament.