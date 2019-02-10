One night after its 47-game winning streak ended at the hands of the Hopkins (Minn.) High School girls basketball team, Aquinas received a No. 1 seed in a WIAA Division 4 sectional on Sunday. The WIAA released its regional and sectional brackets on Sunday for all divisions, and four area teams received top seeds.
DIVISION 4
Aquinas and Melrose-Mindoro received No. 1 seeds in its respective D4 sectionals.
The Blugolds’ playoff path will start with a Feb. 22 home game against the winner of Fennimore vs. Boscobel.
The sectional final for Aquinas’ pod is in Richland Center.
The Mustangs will start regional play Feb. 22 at home against the winner of Cadott and Augusta. The sectional final in Mel-Min’s pod is set for Eau Claire Memorial.
DIVISION 2
Onalaska will await the winner of Ashland and Sparta for a Feb. 22 regional semifinal matchup.
Logan, an 11 seed, and sixth-seeded Central are also in the Onalaska pod, and the Red Raiders and Rangers will play one another in a Feb. 19 first-round contest.
The Red Raiders swept the Rangers in both MVC contests this season. On Jan. 4, Central won 50-34, then on Tuesday, Heather Opitz led the Red Raiders with 14 points in a 61-26 win.
The winner between Central and Logan — which will be played at Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium — will play at third-seeded River Falls.
Onalaska hosts Central on Thursday in a regular-season finale.
DIVISION 3
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau is the fifth Coulee Region team to pick up a No. 1 seed.
The Red Hawks will wait to face either Adams-Friendship or Nekoosa. Their lone loss was to Melrose-Mindoro on Nov. 16, and they’ve won 17 straight.
If weather permits, G-E-T will travel to Onalaska on Monday for a nonconference game.
Westby and Arcadia are seeded third and fourth in the same sectional.
To see all five division regional and sectional brackets, go to wiaawi.org.