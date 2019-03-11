Aquinas High School junior Lexi Donarski and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau senior Lexi Wagner were unanimous all-state selections Monday by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
Donarski, who is headed for Iowa State in two seasons, averaged 23.2 points per game, and helped the Blugolds win their second consecutive Division 4 state championship Saturday in a 65-39 win against Melrose-Mindoro.
Wagner, meanwhile, played in her first Division 3 state tournament last week. The Youngstown State recruit scored 21.3 ppg in her senior season for the Red Hawks.
The Coulee Region had three more area players named as all-staters: Aquinas junior Courtney Becker, Mel-Min senior Erika Simmons and Mustangs junior Mesa Byom.
Becker averaged 14.1 ppg this season.