Mark Wagner said he remembers a time when his daughter Lexi was happier having fun with her teammates on the bench than playing basketball.
Lexi, a senior at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School, thinks her dad’s memory is a little off.
“I’ve always loved playing,” she said after helping the Red Hawks beat Arcadia 46-30 during the Coulee Classic at the La Crosse Center on Saturday. “I guess I don’t remember the times he’s talking about.”
Mark Wagner, who coached G-E-T’s boys to 252 victories and two WIAA state tournaments before stepping down after his 15th season last year, said trips to the gym with older brother Tim were what sparked something with the sport.
“I think he just took her to rebound,” Mark said with a smile. “But I think the more she watched her older brothers, she really grew into really enjoying playing the game.”
Lexi, who will play at NCAA Division I Youngstown State University after graduation, said her brothers — Nick being the other — definitely played a role in her interest level.
“Nick would get on me, and my family would get on me when Nick would get to the gym in the morning, and I always had excuses about it being too early,” Lexi said. “Then I remember after Nick’s sophomore season, my dad giving a speech at the banquet about how hard they’d worked and how proud of them he was.
“The next morning, I was in the gym. And I will go to the gym with anyone any morning now because I love the feeling of getting better.”
Lexi said that turning point came in seventh grade, and it didn’t take her long to develop a reputation in the sport.
She spent time winning and losing shooting contests with her brothers as her game developed. Anyone who remembers the careers Tim and Nick had at G-E-T — both helped the Red Hawks qualify for a WIAA state tournament — knows how stiff that competition is. Tim scored 1,354 points during his days at G-E-T, and Nick followed that with 1,815 during his career.
Her highly anticipated freshman season included 21 victories, a co-championship in the Coulee Conference, a scoring average of 16 points per game and a trip to the Division 3 sectional finals. The Red Hawks were denied a trip to the state tournament by Hayward, but Wagner’s performance was a signal that the success started by a group that included current Minnesota Golden Gopher Annalese Lamke would continue.
Lamke graduated the year before Lexi's arrival. G-E-T was 1-22 Lamke's freshman season before going 15-9, 18-7 and 22-2 the next three seasons. Wagner jumped into a primary role immediately, and the Red Hawks are 74-17 since that happened.
Lexi has built the biggest aspect of her basketball reputation as a shooter. She’s made more than 130 3-pointers during the last season-and-a-half and scored more than 1,600 points, so that tag has been earned.
The 5-foot-9 guard had a season-high 39 points in a conference win at Westby this season and a career-high 51 in a nonconference win at Prescott last season. She made eight 3-pointers in the win at Westby and hit eight during a victory over Holmen as a junior.
But players have to bring more than one aspect of the game to a Division I college program, and Lexi believes she does. She has proven, especially in the last couple of seasons, her ability as a passer and defender.
Wagner has to be a shoot-first option for G-E-T (15-1), which is ranked fifth in Division 3 by The Associated Press, and holds a two-game lead over Arcadia in the Coulee Conference. But she has no problem making the extra pass and did that a couple of times against the Raiders.
First-year coach Louis Hurd said defense was a point of emphasis after he took over the program from Rick Schmidt and that Lexi has improved that part of her game, as well.
“We know where she is offensively,” Hurd said. “She knows she will have to get stronger and do a lot more defensively. She has come a long way as a defender.
“Her footwork is very good, and she understands angles very well.”
The all-around game Lexi is playing now has the Red Hawks poised for another run at their first state tournament. G-E-T has qualified for two sectionals in the last three seasons and has won 14 straight games since losing at Melrose-Mindoro — ranked third in Division 4 after a state runner-up finish last season — and play four of their last six regular-season games at home.
“We didn’t play great in the first half (against Arcadia), but we did a lot of good things in the second half with our shots and how we distorted their zone,” Lexi said after beating an Arcadia team that entered the game with a 13-2 record, and was 6-1 in the Coulee. “Our energy picked up, and I think that showed what kind of a team we are.”