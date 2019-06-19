The number of Coulee Region girls basketball players with NCAA Division I futures officially grew by one on Wednesday, and the new person on the list has yet to play her first high school game.
Macy Donarski, who will be a freshman at Aquinas in the fall, has been extended a scholarship offer from UW-Green Bay women's basketball coach Kevin Borseth.
Her older sister, Lexi, also earned a scholarship offer the summer after eighth grade, and she responded by giving Iowa State University a verbal commitment that is still strong entering her senior season with the Blugolds.
The Donarskis will team up for the only time as Blugolds next winter with the goal of helping Aquinas win a third consecutive WIAA Division 4 state championship. Teammate Courtney Becker has also accepted a scholarship to play at Drake University.
That trio joins the Melrose-Mindoro duo of Mesa Byom and Elizabeth Herzberg, who will play together at South Dakota State after their upcoming senior seasons for the Mustangs.
Melrose-Mindoro owns a 77-4 record with Byom and Herzberg on the team and has finished as Division 4 state runner-up to Aquinas the last two seasons.
Sparta's Callie Ziebell, who will be a 6-foot-2 junior next season, also appears headed for a Division I future with offers from Green Bay, UW-Milwaukee, Youngstown State (Westby's Chelsea Olson and G-E-T's Lexi Wagner are there) and others in her pocket.