The opportunity was there this season for Aquinas High School junior Lexi Donarski to spread her wings a little more as a player.
Did she ever.
Donarski played big in the big games — Aquinas had a lot of those on the path to winning a WIAA Division 4 state championship — and earned a spot on The Associated Press All-State first team, a decision made by a statewide panel of voters.
Donarski, a junior who will play at Iowa State University after one more season with the Blugolds, is joined by Monroe’s Sydney Hilliard, Milwaukee King’s Sydnee Roby, Monona Grove’s McKenna Warnock and Milwaukee Academy of Science’s Shemera Williams on the first team.
G-E-T senior Lexi Wagner earned a spot on the fourth team after helping the Red Hawks become first-time Division 3 state qualifiers.
Melrose-Mindoro’s Mesa Byom, Emily Herzberg and Erika Simmons all earned honorable mention with Aquinas’ Courtney Becker and Tomah’s Madison Lindauer.
Byom, Herzberg and Becker are all juniors, while Simmons and Lindauer are seniors.
Donarski was also nominated and considered as player of the year, but that distinction went to Williams, who led her team to the Division 4 state semifinals, where its season ended with a loss to the Blugolds (27-1).
Donarski averaged 23.2 points and 5.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game as Aquinas won its second straight state championship. Her numbers jumped with the graduation of four college players from last year’s team, and she moved up from a spot on the AP’s third team as a sophomore.
Wagner, a guard who will play for Youngstown State University next season, moved up from last year’s honorable mention list. She averaged 21.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists to help the Red Hawks (24-3) qualify for their first Division 3 state tournament.
G-E-T lost its semifinal matchup to eventual champion Marshall, but Wagner had 18 points and five rebounds. She finished her four-year career at G-E-T with 1,925 points and made 165 3-pointers during her junior and senior seasons.
Byom averaged 13.2 points and 8.8 rebounds, Herzberg 12.1 points and 4.9 rebounds and Simmons 12.4 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Mustangs, who are 77-4 the last three seasons with two state runner-up finishes. Melrose-Mindoro’s only losses during that stretch are to Aquinas and this year’s unbeaten Division 5 state champ, Black Hawk.
Becker averaged 14.8 points and 8.1 rebounds for Aquinas, and Lindauer averaged 21.8 points on her way to breaking the Timberwolves record for career points with 1,480.
Dave Donarski was also a nominee for state coach of the year, but that went to Beaver Dam’s Tim Chase, whose team won its third straight Division 2 championship.