It took more than Lexi Wagner getting shots to drop for the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School girls basketball team to get going Saturday afternoon at the La Crosse Center.
Yes, the Youngstown State recruit had to pick up her scoring, but the Red Hawks had to rebound and defend better than they had in the first half, too.
When all of those things happened, fifth-ranked G-E-T rolled to a 46-30 victory over Arcadia during the third game of the Coulee Classic.
Wagner scored 15 of her game-high 20 after halftime, and the Red Hawks (15-1, 8-0) used a 21-3 run after the second-place Raiders had tied the game at 18 to take control for good.
“We outlasted them,” first-year G-E-T coach Louis Hurd said. “(The Raiders) have a good basketball team and were going to hit us with some punches.
“We had to stay the course, hold serve, whatever you want to call it. We didn’t shoot that well today and had to find another way to win.”
The Red Hawks forced turnover after turnover and made it tough for Arcadia (13-3, 6-2) to get the ball to junior Linzy Sendelbach in the lane much at all until the end of the game with a 1-3-1 defense.
Sendelbach led the Raiders with 13 points, but eight of them came in the last five minutes and after G-E-T had built a 39-21 lead.
The 21-3 run became necessary when Arcadia sophomore Mercedes Romo drilled a 3-pointer to tie the game on her team’s second possession of the second half.
It took a couple of possessions, but the Red Hawks went ahead on a Molly Schmitz basket with 15 minutes, 21 seconds left and padded the lead a minute later with a Wagner 3-pointer.
Chloe Halverson was the first to get the ball to Sendelbach for a basket to cut the deficit to 23-20 with 12:51 left, but that was Arcadia’s last field goal until Sendelbach converted an entry pass from Ellie Hoesley with 5:10 remaining, and it only got the Raiders within 39-23.
Arcadia lost for the second time in three games and is two games behind the Red Hawks in the Coulee Conference going into Tuesday’s game at Westby.
It had to battle back from a strong start by G-E-T senior Olivia Zielke early and did so with the 3-point shooting of Romo. Zielke had eight points as the Red Hawks built a 13-3 lead during the first eight minutes.
“It would have been real tough (to win) without her,” Wagner said. “She is absolutely huge for us. I think when she gets going, it translates to all of us. Offensive rebounds, defensive stops, those are things we need from her. And we needed points from her today and got them.”
Romo put an end to a 7-0 G-E-T run with a layup, then followed an offensive rebound by Ali Pronschinske with a 3-pointer. She made another 3 later in the half as and assisted on a basket by Hoesley that got Arcadia within 16-15 by halftime.
G-E-T had a stretch of 11 straight scoreless possessions — it included five missed shots and six turnovers — as the Raiders fought their way back in.
The Red Hawks won their 27th straight conference game and gave themselves some breathing room at the top of the standings as they chase their fifth straight championship.
“I’m very happy with where we’re at,” Hurd said. “We’re healthy, knock on wood, we’re playing a lot of people and getting a lot of production from a lot of different girls.
“We love our depth, and that has to be a strength for us.”