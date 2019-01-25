Onalaska High School sophomore Olivia Gamoke found Lauren Arenz open on the left side of the 3-point arc and fed her the ball early in the second half of the Hilltoppers’ game against top-ranked Aquinas at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Thursday.
Arenz, a junior, calmly buried the jump shot to tie a game that began with 13 straight points by the Blugolds.
After hanging with Aquinas three straight times with strong starts, the Hilltoppers were charging back after a slow one with a share of the MVC lead on the line. The shot was greeted with an explosion of screams and cheers from the Onalaska crowd behind her as it fell through the hoop.
Those cheers changed from excitement to support about 30 minutes later because that 3 by Arenz served as a wakeup call for the Blugolds, who responded by scoring 17 of the next 19 points on the way to a 69-56 victory.
Lexi Donarski (25 points) and Kayla Bahr (22 points) took things over to make sure top-ranked Aquinas (17-0, 8-0) pushed its current winning streaks to 45 games overall, 43 in the conference and 31 on its home floor. More importantly, the Blugolds built a two-game lead over the second-place Hilltoppers (10-4, 6-2) with four to play.
Aquinas walked away knowing it stood up to another challenge, that it successfully flipped the switch it needed to flip against a good and talented rival. Onalaska walked away knowing it can play with one of the best teams in the state — regardless of division.
“I’d love to see Aquinas and Beaver Dam run up and down the floor together,” Onalaska coach Shane Schmeling said after the game. “I think they are the two best teams we have in this state, and that would be a lot of fun to watch.”
But the Hilltoppers aren’t in position to count anything as a moral victory. The program is past that point and should expect to be able to play with a team like the Blugolds. It has at least four times in a row.
The problem on Thursday — just as it’s been in several games this season — was that Onalaska had a stretch of bad play at a bad time … and Bahr, but more on her later. The Blugolds were only too willing to capitalize on it and had a 13-0 lead when Donarski hit a 3 from the top of the key 5 minutes, 1 second after the tip.
“They could have buried us,” said Schmeling, a coach as honest as you’ll find when talking about his team. “To get back in the game in the first half and tie it (in the second), the kids showed a lot of heart, which is something I’ve questioned at times, to be honest.”
Kenzie Miller found her shot and scored 18 for the Hilltoppers, who hung around but couldn’t make a real second run at Aquinas.
Donarski, of course, was an issue for the Onalaska defense. She got to the lane, drew fouls, kept the ball moving — all things she gets better at by the game.
But it’s hard to give enough credit to Bahr, who scored 19 of her points in the second half and was a key figure in the 17-2 run that effectively ended it. Bahr had eight points and made all three shots she attempted during that stretch.
Bahr made two 3-pointers and a runner from the baseline, pushing her team’s lead back to double figures at 42-32 with her second 3. It was an offensive outburst that she unleashes from time to time while concentrating more on defense and her role within the offense.
Donarski is the established scorer, and Courtney Becker and Taylor Theusch are capable of big games. Bahr averages 7.6 points per game and her previous high this season was 12 in an 80-33 win over Logan.
This situation was entirely different, and she showed just what her team can expect from her when she is needed.
“One thing she is is really clutch,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. “She always knows what we want to do on both ends of the floor, and offensively, she can really play.
“We know that about her, and here she is making three 3s in the second half and making all (eight) of her free throws. I’m so happy for her to have a game like this on a night like this.”