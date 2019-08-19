{{featured_button_text}}

TOMAH — The Tomah High School girls golf team got its season off to a good start by winning the Tomah Tune-Up at Hiawatha Golf Course.

Tomah finished on top of the 11-team field with a score of 329 strokes, edging Stevens Point by nine as the two teams separated themselves from the pack.

Holmen (431) took fourth among varsity teams, Black River Falls (441) was fifth, Sparta (443) took sixth, G-E-T (463) finished seventh, Aquinas (506) came in 10th, while Westby/Viroqua (507) was 11th.

Tomah was led by Sophie Pokela, whose 72 was the top score by eight strokes. Brin Neumann (83) and Sarah Peterson (85) of Tomah was sixth and seventh.

