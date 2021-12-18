Girls high school roundup: Bangor basketball team blows out New Lisbon to stay unbeaten

NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Bangor High School girls basketball team pieced together another impressive victory by handing New Lisbon a 77-33 Scenic Bluffs Conference defeat on Friday.

The Cardinals, 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference, were led by junior Nora Tucker’s 16 points. She made two of Bangor’s nine 3-pointers and scored seven points in the first half as the Cardinals built a 45-22 lead.

Senior Taylor Jacobson made three 3-pointers and added 15 points for Bangor, which has won its last three games by an average of 38 points.

Senior Rebecca Schaub also hit a pair of 3s and scored all 13 of her points after halftime.

Hillsboro 50, Cashton 31

HILLSBORO, Wis. — The Eagles, who have lost two of their last three, dropped to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

Brookwood 44, Necedah 23

ONTARIO, Wis. — The Falcons (2-7, 1-3) snapped a two-game skid.

MVC

Sparta 49, Onalaska 42

SPARTA — The Spartans outscored the Hilltoppers in each half and beat them in a conference game for the first time since Jan. 14, 2011.

Sparta (5-4, 1-1), which had lost 20 straight conference games to Onalaska during that span, was led by a 14-point game from senior Malory Russ. Sophomore Evie Tripp added 13 points for the Spartans, who led 21-15 after one half. Russ had eight points in the first half and Tripp eight in the second.

The Hilltoppers (4-6, 1-3) were led by Sidney Fillbach’s 12 points. Ava Breidenbach added nine.

Tomah 51, Holmen 42

HOLMEN — The Vikings (3-6, 2-2) lost their second straight game as the Timberwolves (2-6, 1-2) picked up their first conference win.

Senior Katie Krause scored 16 points, and junior Lauren Noth added 12 for Tomah, which had lost six straight games after winning its opener and led 27-18 at halftime.

Sophomore Sydney Valiska made three 3-pointers and scored 12 points to lead Holmen.

Coulee

West Salem 59, Westby 36

WESTBY — The first-place Panthers (8-0, 4-0) held the Norsemen (5-4, 1-3) to 17 second-half points.

West Salem had eight players score, and junior Genevieve Norman led the way with 12 points. Senior Taneea Henderson added 10, all of which came in the first half. Both of them made two 3-pointers.

Westby was paced by junior Kennedy Brueggen’s nine points.

Onalaska Luther 59, Viroqua 13

ONALASKA — The Knights had three players in double figures and limited the Blackhawks to single digits in each half as they won their fourth straight.

Allie Zittel made three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, while Brianna Zenke and Hannah Matzke added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Matzke also grabbed 11 rebounds to register a double-double, while Zenke had five steals.

Luther (5-3, 2-1) totaled 23 steals and led 38-9 at the half.

Whitney Skrede had five points to lead Viroqua (2-7, 0-4), which has lost three in a row since beating De Soto on Dec. 7.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 71, Melrose-Mindoro 48

BLAIR — Big nights from Abby Thompson and Lindsay Steien helped the Wildcats (7-0, 5-0) battle back from an early deficit and stay unbeaten.

The Mustangs led 18-8 midway through the first half but couldn’t overcome 23 points, 10 steals and six assists from Thompson and 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists from Steien.

Kierstyn Kindschy added nine points and eight boards for Blair-Taylor, which led 39-30 at the half and limited Melrose-Mindoro to 18 points after the break.

Maddy Dobbs (19 points) and Ella Tracey (14 points) were in double figures for the Mustangs (2-7, 2-3), who lost their fourth in a row since beating Augusta on Dec. 3.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 36, Seneca 30

SENECA, Wis. — The Pirates (1-6, 1-2) earned their first win of the season.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 89, Fillmore Central 56

HARMONY, Minn. — The Warriors improved to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

Nonconference

Central 57, River Falls 54

The RiverHawks outlasted the Wildcats behind a 25-point performance from junior Brittney Mislivecek.

Senior Cora Hansen added 12 for Central (6-4).

GIRLS HOCKEY

Badger

Viroqua co-op 7, Sun Prairie co-op 1

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Blackhawks (4-3, 3-1) won their second in a row.

Nonconference

Onalaska co-op 1, Fond du Lac co-op 0

WEST SALEM — Lydia Walz scored the game’s lone goal unassisted on a power play at the 13:13 mark in the first period to give the Hilltoppers (5-4) their fourth win in five games.

D.C. Everest 2, Black River Falls co-op 1

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Lexie Hagen gave the Tigers (4-6) a 1-0 lead in the first period, but the Storm scored twice in the third period.

