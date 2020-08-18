Girls tennis: Holmen's Natalie Stitt gets back into groove with new season

“When I got put in there, I was playing a lot of players who had known each other for a long time,” Stitt said. “They had been playing each other for years, and I didn’t know anything about anyone, so it took some time to learn what I needed to know.”

The key to moving her game forward, Stitt said, is improvement on the mental aspects of a match. Putting bad shots behind her can be an issue, and getting past that could go a long way in her success at the end of the season.

“Last year, I got down on myself sometimes,” she said. “I would get down right away if I missed on a shot. I have to play a smarter game and remember that it’s not always how hard to hit the ball but where you place it and anticipating what comes next.”

Wengerter said Stitt has helped the team as a leader as much as she has with her ability on the court.

“She’s a huge leader for us and gives the team a lot of positive energy,” Wengerter said. “As a player, she’s fantastic.

“There is a lot of self reflection after each shot, and there is always talk about little things to do better or adjustments to make during changeovers. She listens to those because she wants to get better with each shot.”

Sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

