ONALASKA — The Malecek triplets — Kora, Amalia and Lydia — are more mature. It’s showing in the way they’re training and in the way they’re thinking.
They’re sophomores, but the Onalaska High School standouts feel like this track and field season will show them what true success is.
None of the three are thinking about daily results and wins. It’s about the end game: The Maleceks want to compete at the state track and field meet May 31 and June 1 at UW-La Crosse's Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
“It becomes less about, ‘Oh, I didn’t do what I wanted to do this race,’’’ Kora said. “It’s more about, ‘Did I accomplish the goals that I set for this race, and am I on the right track for what I want for the rest of the year?’”
The outdoor track season starts April 9 at Holmen, but the Hilltoppers will compete in an invitational meet Saturday at the UW-L's Mitchell Hall fieldhouse.
The Maleceks came into their high school careers not really knowing what it took to be a successful runner. Coach Darin Shepardson had to teach them last year how to properly get ready — mentally and physically — for a season.
“It’s just getting used to training for a year, so training and mileage was fairly low,” Shepardson said. “Starting this year, we started to increase the volume and intensity.”
The response has been a good one, and the progress was seen even at the state cross country meet last October.
In the 2017 state meet, Onalaska was a distant third place (174 points) to Sun Prairie (47) and Muskego (74). This season, the Hilltoppers lost by just nine points — 103-112 — to Sun Prairie, and the Hilltoppers beat the Cardinals at the Nike Heartland Regional team meet in November.
“I see them this next year making even more gains,” Shepardson said. “When you see performances increase, you can change their training intensities. As freshmen, they come in loosey-goosey. Now, their core is developing better, they’re smarter about maintaining flexibility. They’re just able to do more training for them to improve.”
It also helps that the triplets have been around a good training program their whole lives. Their father, UW-L wrestling coach Dave Malecek, has taught them how to focus on the non-meet days.
"He's given us advice on how to mentally and physically handle things," Lydia said. "Even when he's wrestling with the guys, he's just a great example of good sportsmanship and how to be respectful with your teammates."
Amalia, Kora and Lydia also competed in last year’s state meet, all three were part of the 3,200-meter relay team that finished seventh in the Division 1 meet.
Kora and Lydia each got fifth-place finishes in the 3,200 and 800 individual races.
So far in their careers, the three admitted that losing was a tough thing to swallow. They’re going to try to work on coping with defeat this season.
“I was awful at it (last season),” Kora said. “I would blame myself and be mad at myself. I sort of went out expecting to hit the times that I wanted to. Now, I’m more aware that at the beginning of the year, we’re putting in a lot of miles, you’re not going to be in racing shape right away. It’s about fine tuning it.”
Lydia has confidence that the triplets will treat their losses with more dignity.
“I think we should be able to handle our losses,” Lydia said. “There will be races where we don’t race well.”
The three runners didn’t let the winter keep them inside. Even when it was 15 or 20 degrees below zero, the Hilltoppers distance group worked out through the snow, ice and cold.
There were times where somebody slipped on the ice, and there’d be some soreness.
“You go between 3 and 5 o’clock, and that whole group isn’t afraid to do the work,” Shepardson said. “They are committed to what they are doing. I don’t have to be the one telling them to get out there training. It’s pretty neat to see.”
Those icy offseason workouts made the bond between the Maleceks and the rest of the Hilltoppers stronger.
“You can’t get there by yourself if you’re part of the relay team,” Amalia said. “We have to have each other’s backs.”