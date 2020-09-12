Girls volleyball: Holmen's Ellie Kline an impact player

“When I found out I was a captain, I was ready for the challenge,” said Kline, who has averaged 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.9 assists per game during two basketball seasons. “It was easier to lead the younger players, but I really had to work on pulling the team together to get some wins.

“With both of my parents being coaches, I understand the leadership role and developing relationships with all players. When you have older teammates, you have to gain their respect, so that’s what I tried to do.”

In addition to all of that, Kline increased her performance workload on the court. She had 547 digs as a sophomore and averaged 18.9 per match to go with 65 assists and 33 service aces. It was just what Maier expected to see.

“She is very naturally gifted in her talent and abilities,” Maier said of Kline, who batted a team-best .398 with four home runs and 25 runs driven in during her freshman softball season before the coronavirus pandemic canceled her sophomore campaign. “Her volleyball IQ is huge, and it’s more than just knowing the position she plays.

“She understands every position on the court, what we’re doing as a team, what we’re lacking as a team and what adjustments we have to make on the court. Not a lot of people can do that.”