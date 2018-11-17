HOLMEN — Hope Steinhoff and Camden Lindsey sat in chairs outside of the Holmen High School Fine Arts Center and spoke with excitement about the challenge they had decided to accept.
Steinhoff, a sophomore, and Lindsey, a junior, also showed a hint of apprehension about what awaiting them that evening.
They were newbies to the sport of wrestling. Neither knew what to expect when they attended their first open mat that night and officially embarked on something that will be noticed all over the state this winter.
Girls wrestling in high school isn’t new. What’s new is that the two have many more friends than each other to lean on in time of need because they are two of 24 —yes, 24 — girls wrestling at Holmen this season.
“I was a little more surprised last year when I listed an announcement just before Thanksgiving and instantly had six or eight girls come talk to me before break,” Holmen coach Jason Lulloff said. “When I saw the immediate response and the girls who joined us have fun and enjoy the experience, I anticipated this being a big year for this.”
Lulloff had 22 girls at the first day of practice and said there was a possibility of getting a couple more. He said Friday that 24 have undergone the skinfold measurement necessary to compete.
There has been a push to create a girls division for the WIAA state tournament, and the prevailing thought is that it could happen in the next couple of years with the growing interest.
But 24 is quite a number because there were 225 eligible wrestlers who were girls at Wisconsin high schools last season, according to a list provided by Pat Kilty, the girls director of the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation and father of Macey Kilty, a Stratford High School graduate and successful international wrestler.
Only one — Milwaukee Ronald Reagan — reached double figures.
The numbers he provided were taken at different stages of the season and not all-inclusive, but it listed Reagan with 10, two ahead of Holmen and Kenosha Indian Trail. Pat Kilty reports that Reagan has 14 girls through the skinfold measurement this season, leaving the Vikings with the highest participation level.
Steinhoff, who follows in the footsteps of her brother Noah in the sport, is joined on the team by her freshman sister, Faith. Hope said her interest was piqued by watching her brother compete and through her interest in powerlifting.
“I thought about it last year, but I had some other things going on, including powerlifting,” Hope said. “I’m still in that, but I really wanted to try this out, too, and talked to coach Lulloff about it.
“I wanted to do something with my strength, I guess.”
Lulloff said the girls will compete as their own team — it is being self-funded — and attend a handful of invitationals during the season. There is a tournament somewhere in the state for girls to wrestle “nearly every weekend of the season.” according to Lulloff.
The main goal as the season begins is teaching the mechanics, fundamentals and training procedures for the sport.
Senior Claire Eade and junior Lynsey Anderson wrestled for the first time last season and are back to continue their experience with many more teammates this time around. They were key figures in tripling last year’s number.
“I was a basketball player before, but I was really interested in (wrestling),” said Anderson, who also plays volleyball and softball. “I wanted to try something new, and I work out in the morning before school, and Lulloff told me about it and said it was going to be big.
“We had a group of us that got it started, and we stuck with it and got real competitive with it. It is a really hard sport, but we started to love it. We’d go to practices and not really know what to expect and have a blast doing whatever it was.”
Anderson supplied Lindsey the encouragement to give wrestling a shot while they were teammates on the softball team last spring.
“We had a couple of the softball girls talking about it a lot,” Lindsey said. “I really wanted to be part of it last year, but I played basketball.
“I want something that will really push me and be exciting. The Holmen team really seems to be together and united in this.”
Lulloff’s practice plan is to group wrestlers of similar skill levels, working with beginner, intermediate and advanced groups while monitoring — along with his assistant coaches — nearly 80 competitors in the practice gym.
Kelsie Speltz joined Lulloff’s coaching staff as an assistant last season with help with the girls who signed up and will do the same with the much larger group this season. She wrestled for Holmen in middle school and high school.
“She wanted to be involved with it as soon as she heard we had interest,” Lulloff said. “It will be good for the girls to work with someone who has gone through and done things the same way they will be doing them.”