Max Grode had the best day out of any of the local competitors Sunday at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Alpine Racing Association (WIARA) State Ski Championships at Mount La Crosse.
Grode, a senior for the Central/Logan team, finished in 12th place during the boys’ giant slalom competition with a time of 31. 45 seconds. Nate Hagen led Aquinas/Onalaska/West Salem in 33.82 seconds, good for 45th.
In the girls Super G, Aquinas/Onalaska/West Salem sophomore Elsa Benson had a 16th-place performance in 39.40 seconds. Olivia Sexauer led Central/Logan in 41.74 seconds, and finished in 47th place.
West Bend sophomore Madelyn Wehner won the event (37.11).
Benson also led area skiiers in the girls slalom. She was 20th in 45.85 seconds. Sexauer was 83rd in 55.86.
UBLT senior Anna Deubel was the slalom champion in 41 seconds.