ONALASKA — A good evening started with a bang for the Holmen High School baseball team on Thursday.
Senior center fielder Kevin Koelbl hit the first pitch of an MVC game against Onalaska over the left-field fence to give the Vikings momentum from the beginning in a 5-0 victory over the Hilltoppers at Onalaska’s athletic fields.
Koelbl blasted the first pitch thrown by Sam Aspseter to start a trend as the Vikings (2-0, 1-0) won their second game of the week. Holmen put its leadoff batter on base safely in each of the first five innings, and that player came around to score in four of them.
Ben Byom started for Holmen and struck out eight without walking a batter over six innings. He allowed two singles — one to Nick Pica in the first inning and the other to Connor Haggerty in the sixth — before yielding to Kaden McIntyre, who struck out two in a hitless seventh.
“I was very pleased with what Ben did in those six innings,” Holmen coach Mark Wall said. “He had command of his pitches from the get-go and had their hitters guessing a lot.”
Catcher Carson Westcott was 2-for-4 for Holmen, which had seven hits. Ryland Wall, Logan Stauffer, Ben Reichert and Caleb Matl each drove in a run for the Vikings, who scored all of their runs in the first four innings. Stauffer walked twice and doubled.
Stauffer walked and scored in the second, Cameron Weber reached on an error and scored on another in the third, and Matl singled and scored on a Wall single in the fourth.
“We also left a lot of people on,” Mark Wall said. “We left the bases loaded twice, so we got guys on, but we have to be able to string another hit there when that happens.”