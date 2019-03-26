As the Aquinas High School baseball team started its practice Monday, coach Scott Bagniefski admired at how seniors Brandon Merfeld and Jacob Savoldelli got the attention of the underclassmen.
Merfeld and Savoldelli were freshmen when they started preparing for their current roles as leaders, and this is when they start grooming the younger players to do the same.
There are plenty of young faces on the Holy Cross Seminary baseball field to groom, too. Bagniefski said 20 of the 42 players in the program are freshmen.
It’s the most participation for Aquinas in the last four years, and it will have enough for three levels of teams — junior varsity, varsity reserve and varsity.
Merfeld hopes the younger guys can sprout just as quickly as he and Savoldelli did as freshmen.
“Toward the end of last year, the younger guys really stepped up,” Merfeld said. “Just continue to build on that, and have me and Jake leading the way up front. We can’t be making excuses.”
Part of that inexperience led to a lot of walks and errors. According to Bagniefski, Aquinas walked an average of six batters per game last season and committed four errors per game.
Merfeld hopes the errors don’t pile up this spring.
“I would just say (we need to) limit the mental errors,” Merfeld said. “The physical errors are always going to happen, and those are going to be a part of the game.”
Merfeld thought the Blugolds’ defense was settling down before the postseason last year, but Osseo-Fairchild ended their season in the regional finals.
The two Blugolds seniors have played at the varsity level for all four years, and both were on the field when Aquinas beat Laconia for the WIAA Division 3 title in 2017.
Merfeld and Savoldelli have one last baseball season to play, but Bagniefski doesn’t expect higher expectations on the two seniors. He also knows they haven’t reached their potential.
“Brandon is still developing as a player and getting physically stronger,” Bagniefski said. “His power numbers could be up a little bit, so we’ll see. His main focus is just focusing on today, and not about the numbers at the end.
“That goes for Jake, too,” Bagniefski said. “As good a season as they’ve had in the past, I think they haven’t fulfilled their potential. I hope for them they outperform their expectations. I don’t want to throw numbers out there, but that’s the journey we’re going to be on. We’re just starting that process.”
Granted, Merfeld and Savoldelli grew up quicker than most freshmen. As sophomores, they were state champions and played large roles on that team.
“They grew up very quickly,” Bagniefski said. “They were the exception to the rule. How mature they were as ballplayers as freshmen. Their talent and maturity as men about life, school and education carried over onto the baseball field. I think that’s what allowed them to be more accelerated to mature.”
Merfeld batted .466 and slugged .548 with two doubles, two triples and five RBI for the Blugolds last season. He was also a member of the WBCA West Central District honorable mention and All-MVC first team.