High school baseball commentary: Fitting tribute held for Rick Boyer

LA CRESCENT — There were balloons, signs and a big photo and banner that went with speeches to read and important words to say about cherished person at George Horihan Field on Saturday afternoon.

But there was also plenty of room for puffy eyes, tears, hugs and smiles during a significant day in La Crescent, Minn. Baseball season was starting, and it was only right that it began with Rick Boyer.

Everyone in attendance at Saturday’s planned ceremony — spectators, players and coaches — knew that the Lancers would play this season without Boyer when he retired after 45 seasons as part of the team’s leadership.

But none of them anticipated playing their next season without Boyer.

That only became a jarring reality when he died in his sleep at the age of 68 more than one month ago. Until that moment, he was still an assumed fixture — no different than the rest of his life — at Horihan Field.

No one was ready for the steps taken Saturday to honor Boyer, but they were necessary within the situation. If anyone deserved some extra time dedicated to what he did for his community, he was the appropriate subject.