The De Soto High School baseball team did not have the odds in its favor early in the season.
The Pirates started out with one win and three losses, and third-year coach Tad Boardman admits that the team was spinning its wheels while trying to figure things out.
“To be honest we were struggling,” he said. “But you don’t know what you have until you get out on the field and get a lot of practice in.”
The practice has clearly paid off, especially when it comes to the team’s defensive efforts. The proof is in the fact that the team has secured its spot in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinals at Muscoda, Wis.
The Pirates (18-7) play Belmont in a sectional hosted by Riverdale at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The winner of that game plays either Bangor or Hillsboro — who play at 10 a.m. — in the championship game at 3:45 p.m.
De Soto hasn’t allowed a run since May 13, and its pitchers have posted five straight shutouts to bring the team’s ERA to 1.93. Not only that, but the team’s rotation has scattered in four no-hitters, one of which was a perfect game.
De Soto’s dominant rotation is made up by Isaiah Zink, Alex Scoville, Alex Golden and Jaden Cregor. Zink has been part of all four no-hitters — two individual and two combined and has an ERA of 0.76. One of the team's combined no-hitters came after Zink pitched 6⅔ innings against Riverdale in a regional semifinal before reaching the 100-pitch limit and being relieved by Scoville.
Cregor is the diamond in the rough, though, according to Boardman. After facing recurring knee injuries last year and this winter, the senior decided that baseball wasn’t in the picture. But the thought of Cregor not joining the team didn’t sit well with Boardman, who invited the pitcher to take stats for the first game.
“He (Cregor) told me he wouldn’t be coming out for ball,” Boardman said. “I asked him to be the stat guy, and after the first game he sat by me and said he wanted to play. And really, I’m not going to lie, I had that all planned out in my head.”
With the addition of Cregor, the pitchers have recorded eight shutouts. While the pitching has been top-notch, the defense behind it has been playing an important role too, according to Boardman.
“One of the reasons why we are so successful is that we don’t walk a lot of people, and our defense up the middle is outstanding,” he said. “Every game it seems like someone comes up with a huge defensive play.”
The strength in the middle is boosted by players like catcher Brock Venner, second baseman Matthew Boardman and either Zink or Jake Sikora at shortstop depending on who is pitching that day.
Despite the defensive success, Tad Boardman is hoping that the team can improve in one area to help increase the likelihood of an extended postseason run.
“One thing we’re looking to do is strike out less, and that’s something that every team looks to do because that’s a big part of winning baseball — putting the bat on the ball,” he said. “Otherwise, we feel pretty confident. If we continue to play our defense and pitch the way we have been along with putting the bat on the ball, I think we’ll be just fine.”