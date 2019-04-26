SPARTA — The Holmen High School baseball team took over sole possession of first place in the MVC by beating Sparta 5-3 on Friday.
The Vikings overcame a three-run fifth inning by the Spartans to break a tie with them at the top of the MVC. Holmen is 8-3 overall and 4-1 in the conference after winning for the fifth time in six games.
Central (6-2, 4-2) jumped into second place, and the Spartans (7-3, 3-2) dropped to third.
Sparta was down 4-0 before mounting some offense in the fifth. Phillip Richards delivered an RBI single that scored Isaac Stuessel, and Austin Stuessel followed with a two-out, two-run double to score Hunter Steinhoff and Richards.
The Vikings escaped the inning with a lead after Nick Church flew out to center for the final out, and received a big play from catcher Brandon Flury, who threw out Tanner Oswald trying to steal second after leading off with a walk.
Third baseman Cameron Weber had a big game for Holmen and allowed it to answer Sparta’s scoring burst with a run to pad the lead. Weber doubled to bring home Kevin Koelbl, who singled and stole second base, with an insurance run in the sixth.
Weber also drove in Ryland Wall with a single in a three-run fourth and finished 2-for-3 with a sacrifice.
Koelbl was 2-for-3, scored twice and hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth, and Caleb Matl was 2-for-3 with a double and run scored. Ben Byom struck out six and allowed five hits and four walks through five innings before Dylan Westcott finished the game.
Flury, a senior, was 3-for-4 and reached safely in all four at-bats with singles in the second and seventh, a double in the fifth and a Sparta error in the fourth.