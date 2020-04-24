High school baseball: La Crescent-Hokah coach Rick Boyer's final season never materialized

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rick Boyer approaches every baseball season with excitement.

The sport has played a significant role during his 68 years of life, but this spring was going to be different.

This spring was when Boyer was going to do certain things for the last time because it would be his final as the La Crescent-Hokah High School High School baseball coach.

What he didn’t know what that his last season would end as quickly as it started.

“I really think this was going to be a special season for us,” Boyer said. “Well, it is a special season but for a much different reason.”

When the MSHSL canceled its spring season, it ended Boyer’s run as the Lancers’ coach with a 326-143 record after 17 seasons.

The 18th, he said, was going to be a lot of fun.

“After this year, it would have been at least 350 (wins),” Boyer kidded after confirming his record. “I’m just joking. But we had a good bunch (of players) coming back.

“We lost so many after last year, but we had pitching, a returning catcher and what I think would have been a really good team.”