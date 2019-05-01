LA CRESCENT — The no-hitter was over before the first inning ended.
Heck, so was the shutout, and that hasn’t happened often to the La Crescent High School baseball team this season.
Chatfield absolutely pounded three of Bryce Weymiller’s first-inning pitches at George Horihan Field on Wednesday, but they didn’t have the kind of impact the Gophers needed.
Weymiller recovered and the Lancers started swinging their bats and fielding everything that came their way in a 5-1 Three Rivers Conference victory.
“Their top four hitters hit the ball well,” said Weymiller, who has thrown two no-hitters this season. “I just went in the dugout, forgot about it and came back out.”
After giving up two doubles and a run in the first inning, Weymiller pitched six scoreless innings that included three more Chatfield hits that were accompanied by eight more strikeouts — he had 10 in the game — to help the Lancers (8-2, 7-1) put a loss to Southland in their most recent game behind them.
La Crescent took over with two runs in the bottom of the third inning and put the game away with three more in the sixth. The Lancers kept pressure on Chatfield’s defense and had good at-bats with two outs to get back on the winning track.
“There was a lot of game left (after Chatfield scored in the first), and we knew we’d start hitting the ball,” La Crescent third baseman Sam Wieser said. “We have good hitters one through nine, and we worked past it.”
Wieser, a senior, doubled twice and brought home La Crescent’s first run with one of them in the second. He then scored the go-ahead run when Nick Peterson singled him home.
Wieser also hit a two-run double to center field in the sixth.
Much has been made of La Crescent’s pitching performance this spring — and rightfully so — but the fact is the Lancers have done a lot of things right in April.
Wieser said defense was a focus when the season began and has been a strength. The pitching — three no-hitters — and the offense, which averages 10.1 runs, have been consistent when not dominant.
Pulling away from a close game to win comfortably on Wednesday was a source of pride for longtime coach Rick Boyer.
“We needed a good, close baseball game,” Boyer said. “Being able to score late like that to win will help us later, I think.”
Weymiller's new approach worked after the Gophers knocked the ball around the field in the first inning.
The senior right-hander made adjustments to the pitches he threw and where he threw them, especially to the first four hitters of Chatfield's lineup.
"I had to go with some different pitches, change speeds and throw some curve balls on the first pitch," Weymiller said. "I had to work the outer edge of the corners, too."
La Crescent shortstop Nick Peterson was 2-for-4 and added two RBI for La Crescent. He drove in the last run with a single to center field and moved to third base with one out before Chatfield got out of the inning.