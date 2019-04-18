The Aquinas High School baseball team put a crimp in Central’s plan to take over sole possession of the MVC lead on Thursday, but the Red Raiders also bounced back for a big victory.
The Blugolds beat Central 5-1 at Copeland Park in a game rescheduled from Wednesday before the Red Raiders pulled out a big 2-0 win over Sparta in their scheduled game at Copeland.
Aquinas (7-5, 1-3) made its first conference victory a big one with a three-run fifth inning that made the difference in knocking Central (5-1, 3-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten.
“(Jared) Everson threw really well for them and kept us off balance,” Central coach Joe Branson said. “Our bats weren’t very hot in the cold weather today.”
Everson struck out three and walked two while pitching the first six innings.
The Blugolds broke away from a 1-1 game with three runs in the fifth inning. Central walked Brandon Merfeld to load the bases before Dustin Bausch singled home two runs, and Jake Savoldelli followed with an RBI double.
Bausch and Savoldelli were both 2-for-3 while accounting for those three runs. Riley Klar also doubled for Aquinas, while Hunter Elsen went 2-for-3 for Central. The Red Raiders scored their only run in the first inning.
The Red Raiders, Spartans and Holmen are all tied for first place in the MVC with 3-1 records.
Central had four hits in each game, but it made them count much more against the Spartans.
The Red Raiders scored once in the second and once in the sixth against Sparta (6-2, 3-1), which also brought an unbeaten conference record to Copeland on Thursday.
Mikey Miller was 2-for-3 for the Red Raiders and drove in the sixth-inning run with a single. Catcher Trevon Van Egtern opened the inning with a single and scored after Elsen sacrificed him to second.
Andrew Johnson drove in Central’s first run with a groundout. Zach Fellenz singled and moved into scoring position on a Ty Deml sacrifice to set up that run.
The Spartans put a couple of runners in scoring position against Dylan Lapic, but Lapic overcame a 30-pitch first inning to pitch the first six innings.
He struck out five and walked three before Andrew Fischer struck out two in a scoreless seventh. Fischer threw 86 pitches in the first game before closing out the second and not exceeding his pitch count.
Hunter Steinhoff pitched well for the Spartans, and Adam McKee went 2-for-4.
“It was nice to bounce back (against Sparta), and Dylan did well after that tough first inning,” Branson said. “We really only had one bad inning today, but it cost us.”