LA CRESCENT — Central High School baseball coach Joe Branson couldn't ask for a much better start to the season for his team.
He will certainly find things that need to be done better with only two games behind them, but the Red Raiders should be happy with the 4-1 victory they posted over La Crescent at George Horihan Field on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders (2-0) scored two runs in the top of the sixth and two more in the seventh to continue what they started when beating Caledonia — an MSHSL state qualifier last spring — 3-2 on Thursday.
"Those are two good hitting teams, but our pitchers hung in there and battled," Branson said. "We played a lot better defensively in this game, too, after making some errors against Caledonia."
The Red Raiders made one error on Tuesday and came back after La Crescent (0-1) scored once in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Lancers threatened in the bottom of the seventh when Brandon Von Arx led off with a single, but a ground ball to shortstop Mikey Miller was a start of a double play that helped Dylan Lapic finish off the game and earn the save.
Zach Fellenz and Andrew Fischer drove in Central's runs in the sixth inning, and a La Crescent error allowed two more runs to score in the seventh. Fellenz and Trevon Van Egtern each had two hits for the Red Raiders.
Fischer also allowed one hit while pitching the first five innings. The Lancers got a couple of hits against Lapic late but finished with only three while making four errors.