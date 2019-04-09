The Central High School Baseball team traveled to Holmen with its bats ready to go on Monday.
The Red Raiders defeated the Vikings 9-4 in an MVC game that saw them get out to a big lead.
After scoring one run in the second inning, four in the fourth and two in the fifth, Trevon Van Egtern stepped up to the plate and blasted a two-run home run to make it a 7-0 Central lead.
“Our offense was good for us tonight,” Central coach Joe Branson said. “We were able to get nine runs against one of the better pitchers in the conference, Ben Byom. We jumped out early and hit very well today.”
The Vikings (3-2, 1-1) scored all four runs in the sixth inning. With one out, Kevin Koelbl reached first on an infield single, which was followed by a Rylan Wall walk and Cameron Weber single to load the bases. Nevin Wall was able to keep the momentum going with a two-run double to put Holmen on the board. Adam Quam extended it by one more after a sac fly and Logan Stauffer finished the scoring with an RBI single.
Andrew Fischer secured the win by tossing six innings with six hits, eight strikeouts and two walks before being relieved by Dylan Lapic. Central improved to 3-0, 1-0 this season.
Byom wound up with the loss after allowing six hits and seven runs in four innings.