The Logan High School baseball team needed a win on Thursday, and a fast start against Aquinas made it become a reality at the Holy Cross Seminary.
The Rangers picked up their first victory in three weeks by scoring at least twice in every inning of a 16-4 five-inning win over Aquinas.
Logan (2-8 overall, 2-3 MVC) jumped on the Blugolds (8-6, 1-4) immediately to get back on the winning track after losing seven games in a row.
Junior Alex Gavrilos was 2-for-4 and hit two of Logan’s four doubles. He also drove in three runs as the Rangers established a season high for runs scored in a game.
Senior shortstop Ethan Hanewall had four RBI and one of Logan’s five stolen bases. Dallas Kapanke, Caden Boge, Jake Erickson and Nick Frey also stole a base for the Rangers.
Gavrilos allowed two earned runs while pitching the first two inning and wound up with two strikeouts and four walks.
The Blugolds, who scored twice in the third and twice in the fourth, were led by a three-RBI performance by catcher Justin Bausch. Senior shortstop Brandon Merfeld also doubled and drove in a run for Aquinas.
The Rangers, who had nine hits and walked nine times, scored twice in the first inning and three times in the second before a five-run third broke things open. Catcher Nick Frey drew three walks and scored two runs, and first baseman Caleb Trussoni came around to score three times for the Rangers.
Boge and Kapanke joined Gavrilos as players with two hits.