High school baseball roundup: La Crosse Aquinas edges Holmen to remain unbeaten

The Aquinas High School baseball team remained unbeaten by earning a 6-4 MVC win over Holmen on Thursday.
The Blugolds (11-0, 2-0) faced two deficits early but responded well to each.
The Vikings (2-6, 2-3) scored three in the top of the second, but Aquinas matched them with three in the bottom of the inning. Holmen retook the lead with a run in the third, but the Blugolds plated two in the bottom of the third before adding another in the fourth.
Chris Wilson was 2 for 2 for Aquinas, while Jared Everson, Michael Lium, Eddie Peters and Calvin Hargrove each drove in a run.
Aiden Lee allowed four runs in three innings but picked up the win, and Nolan Hargrove and Kahler Key combined to pitch four scoreless innings of relief.
Mason Troyanek, Hayden Goodell and Mark Kutnour had one RBI apiece for the Vikings, while Evan Jamesson was charged with the loss. He allowed five runs — four earned — on six hits in three innings.
Central 8, Sparta 5
The RiverHawks (1-1, 1-1) built a lead before holding off the Spartans (1-4, 0-4) in the seventh for their first win of the season.
Sparta scored in the top of the first, but Central plated three in the second and four in the third, and that advantage grew to 8-1 in the fifth.
The Spartans scored four in the seventh, but their comeback fell short.
Andrew Johnson was 2 for 4 and had three RBI for the RiverHawks, while Mason Elston drove in two runs. Dylan Lapic, who allowed one runs on three hits and struck out 12 in six innings, earned the win.
Ty Klass hit a home run and had four RBI for Sparta.
Tomah 7, Onalaska 4
TOMAH — Evan Long did a little bit of everything for Tomah, pitching a complete game with strikeouts to pick up the win on the mound, while going 3 for 4 with four RBI at the plate.
Coulee
West Salem 10, Black River Falls 2
West Salem 8, Black River Falls 5
WEST SALEM — Gavin Holst was stellar on the mound for the Panthers (6-3, 5-1) in Game 1, allowing two runs — one earned — on two hits and striking out 10 in seven innings.
Isaac Olson led West Salem at the plate with three hits and four RBI, and Justin Barney, Zach Hutchinson, Luke Noel, Carson Koepnick and Holst each drove in a run.
Garrett West drove in a run for the Tigers, who fell to 0-8 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
Olson and Hutchinson each drove in two runs in Game 2, while Brett McConkey earned the win; he allowed five runs on five hits in six innings.
Karston Hunter had two RBI for Black River Falls.
Arcadia 5, Onalaska Luther 2
ONALASKA — Alex Madden helped the Raiders stay unbeaten in Coulee Conference play, allowing two runs in 6⅔ innings on the mound for Arcadia (5-2, 5-0).
The Raiders surged ahead behind a four-run first inning.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 1, Cashton 0
Cahston 9, Bangor 8 (6)
BANGOR — Mathieu Oesterle drove in the lone run in the first game.
In Game 2, the Cardinals (3-2, 2-1) scored four runs in the top of the sixth to go up 8-4 before the Eagles (2-1, 2-1) responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning.
Presley Brueggen, Henry Brueggen and Jacob Huntzicker all drove in two runs for Cashton.
Evan Wolfe and Ashton Michek had two RBI apiece for Bangor.
Hillsboro 2, Brookwood 1
Hillsboro 19, Brookwood 1
HILLSBORO — The Falcons fell to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 8, Blair-Taylor 5
MELROSE — The Mustangs improved to 7-1 overall and 7-0 in the conference, while the Wildcats fell to 4-4 both overall and in the conference.
SWC
River Valley 6, Prairie du Chien 3
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Prairie du Chien grabbed a 2-1 lead with two runs in the bottom of the second, but River Valley responded with two in the third.
Aden McCluskey and Owen Oldenburg drove in a run apiece for Prairie du Chien, while John Nicholson was charged with the loss. Nicholson allowed six runs — two earned — on eight hits in 4⅔ innings.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 12, Rushford-Peterson 0 (5)
RUSHFORD — Devin Vonderohe and Brady Augedahl combined to no-hit the Trojans (4-9, 2-8).
Vonderohe started and tossed three hitless innings with two strikeouts, while Augedahl threw two hitless innings in relief for the Warriors (11-2, 9-1).
Lewiston-Altura 4, La Crescent-Hokah 0
LEWISTON, Minn. — The Lancers (4-3, 4-2) totaled just three hits and had their four-game winning streak snapped.
Mason Bills, who allowed four runs on four hits while striking out nine in five innings, was charged with the loss.