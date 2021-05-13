High school baseball roundup: La Crosse Aquinas edges Holmen to remain unbeaten

The Aquinas High School baseball team remained unbeaten by earning a 6-4 MVC win over Holmen on Thursday.

The Blugolds (11-0, 2-0) faced two deficits early but responded well to each.

The Vikings (2-6, 2-3) scored three in the top of the second, but Aquinas matched them with three in the bottom of the inning. Holmen retook the lead with a run in the third, but the Blugolds plated two in the bottom of the third before adding another in the fourth.

Chris Wilson was 2 for 2 for Aquinas, while Jared Everson, Michael Lium, Eddie Peters and Calvin Hargrove each drove in a run.

Aiden Lee allowed four runs in three innings but picked up the win, and Nolan Hargrove and Kahler Key combined to pitch four scoreless innings of relief.

Mason Troyanek, Hayden Goodell and Mark Kutnour had one RBI apiece for the Vikings, while Evan Jamesson was charged with the loss. He allowed five runs — four earned — on six hits in three innings.

Central 8, Sparta 5

The RiverHawks (1-1, 1-1) built a lead before holding off the Spartans (1-4, 0-4) in the seventh for their first win of the season.