High school baseball roundup: La Crosse Aquinas scores late to beat Sparta

SPARTA — The Aquinas High School baseball team scored all of its runs in the final three innings to earn a 5-1 MVC victory at Sparta on Monday.

The Blugolds (16-1, 6-1), who have won five in a row, scored two runs in the top of the fifth to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 advantage. They added two in the sixth and one in the seventh while holding the Spartans (5-6, 0-6) scoreless.

Aquinas got six strong innings of pitching from Piersen Feehan while Michael Lium led the team at the plate.

Feehan allowed one run on three hits and struck out five, while Lium was 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and two RBI.

Kahler Key allowed only one hit and struck out two in one inning of relief for the Blugolds.

Ty Klass, who allowed four runs — three earned — on five hits and struck out seven in six innings, was charged with the loss.

Onalaska 8, Holmen 0

ONALASKA — Bryce Hoeft and Kyler Frey combined to throw a three-hitter to help the Hilltoppers (7-7, 6-3) end their two-game skid.