High school baseball roundup: La Crosse Aquinas scores late to beat Sparta

SPARTA — The Aquinas High School baseball team scored all of its runs in the final three innings to earn a 5-1 MVC victory at Sparta on Monday.
The Blugolds (16-1, 6-1), who have won five in a row, scored two runs in the top of the fifth to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 advantage. They added two in the sixth and one in the seventh while holding the Spartans (5-6, 0-6) scoreless.
Aquinas got six strong innings of pitching from Piersen Feehan while Michael Lium led the team at the plate.
Feehan allowed one run on three hits and struck out five, while Lium was 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and two RBI.
Kahler Key allowed only one hit and struck out two in one inning of relief for the Blugolds.
Ty Klass, who allowed four runs — three earned — on five hits and struck out seven in six innings, was charged with the loss.
Onalaska 8, Holmen 0
ONALASKA — Bryce Hoeft and Kyler Frey combined to throw a three-hitter to help the Hilltoppers (7-7, 6-3) end their two-game skid.
Hoeft earned the win, allowing three hits and walking two in six innings, while Frey didn’t let a runner on base in his one inning of relief.
Onalaska grabbed the lead in the third when Wade Fox hit a two-RBI double and Mason Manglitz drove in a run in the following at-bat.
The Hilltoppers added two in the fourth and fifth before an RBI single from Griffin Schultz in the sixth brought the game to its final score.
Fox and Manglitz finished with two RBI apiece, while Schultz and Maddox Hoff each had two hits.
Mason Troyanek had two hits for the Vikings (6-8, 4-4), while Tucker Gegenfurtner was charged with the loss. Gegenfurtner allowed seven runs — six earned — in five innings.
Tomah 4, Logan 2
Drew Brookman pitched a two-hit complete game as the Timberwolves improved to 5-6 overall and 3-4 in the conference.
Evan Long led Tomah at the plate with a home run, a double and two RBI.
Pierce Nelson was charged with the loss for the Rangers (1-9, 1-5).
Scenic Bluffs
Royall 3, Bangor 1 (10)
BANGOR — Hank Reader allowed two runs in the top of the 10th, and the Cardinals (7-3) had their four-game winning streak snapped.
Reader also drove in Bangor’s only run in the bottom of the third inning in response to one run from the Panthers in the top of the inning.
Necedah 5, Cashton 3
CASHTON — Presley Brueggen, Lincoln Klinge and Connor Butzler each drove in a run for the Eagles (4-4, 4-3).
Dairyland
C-FC 12, Blair-Taylor 4
FOUNTAIN CITY — Isaiah Washington was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI, but the Wildcats fell to 5-6 both overall and in the conference.
Independence/Gilmanton 18, Melrose-Mindoro 12
INDEPENDENCE — The Mustangs fell to 9-4 overall and 9-3 in the conference.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 13, Weston 2
CAZENOVIA, Wis. — The Pirates (8-3, 7-2) trailed by a run at the end of the first but scored the game’s final 12 runs.
Jake Kurszewski drove in four runs, while Aiden Brosinski was 4 for 4 with three RBI.
Josh Boardman and Vin Buchner finished with two hits.
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 10, Fillmore Central 0 (6)
La Crescent-Hokah 12, Fillmore Central 2 (6)
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Mason Bills threw a one-hitter and struck out six for the Lancers (6-5, 6-5) in Game 1, while Ryan Steffes was 3 for 3 with two RBI and Jack Welch drove in two runs.
Zack Bentzen led La Crescent-Hokah in Game 2 by driving in four runs, while Sam Erpenbach earned the win. Erpenbach allowed two runs — one earned — on four hits and struck out eight in six innings.
Nonconference
Viroqua 16, Central 8
VIROQUA — After trailing 8-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth, the Blackhawks (11-5) scored nine in their half of the inning to take the lead.
Viroqua then added six in the fifth as it bounced back from Friday’s loss to West Salem.
Griffin Olson was 4 for 5 with four RBI, while Phil Ott hit a home run and drove in three runs. Noah Mathison also hit a home run and had two RBI, while Braden Lendosky and Casey Kowalcyzk drove in two runs apiece.
Tyler Young and Dylan Lapic each drove in two runs for the RiverHawks (6-4).