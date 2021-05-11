High school baseball roundup: La Crosse Aquinas tops Viroqua in big nonconference battle

Chris Wilson’s double in the bottom of the seventh inning was the difference as the Aquinas High School baseball team beat Viroqua 5-4 in a battle of local powerhouses at Holy Cross Field on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks rode a four-run third inning to a lead until the Blugolds tied the score in the bottom of the fifth. Jack Christenson then led off the seventh with an infield single, and Riley Klar hit a one-out single to right field.
Wilson followed that with a double to center, bringing Christenson home with the winning run that pushed the Blugolds, unranked by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association, to a 9-0 record.
Viroqua, ranked fifth in Division 3, fell to 7-3 and lost for the second time in three games after being held to three hits. Griffin Olson tripled, Clayton Slack doubled and both drove in a run for Viroqua.
First baseman Jared Everson was 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and three runs scored for the Blugolds. Right fielder Michael Lium drove in two runs for Aquinas.
De Soto 6, West Salem 5
STODDARD — The Pirates came from behind three times and beat the Panthers in the bottom of the seventh inning.
De Soto (5-1) got back on the winning track after losing for the first time with 12 hits. Center fielder Josh Boardman was 2 for 3 with a home run, and left fielder Alex Scoville went 3 for 4 with a run scored.
Vin Buchner and Andrew Thomspon both doubled for De Soto, which scored twice in the bottom of the seventh. Bryce Grelle was 2 for 3, and Gabe Walz struck out five over four innings as the Pirates’ starting pitcher.
The Panthers (4-3) made four errors and had four players single once each.
Reedsburg 11, Tomah 2
TOMAH — The Timberwolves scored once in the second inning and once in the fifth, but the Beavers scored seven times — six of the runs unearned — in the top of the sixth to pull away.
Tomah (3-4) made three errors and lost its third straight game. Shortstop Evan Long was 2 for 3, and Charlie Joyce drove in a run for the Timberwolves.
MVC
Holmen 9, Sparta 1
HOLMEN — Tucker Gegenfurtner struck out 14 while holding the Spartans to two hits as the Vikings (2-5) won for the second day in a row.
Mason Troyanek drove in two runs and stole a base for Holmen, which scored two runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth.
Evan Jamesson also doubled and drove in two runs for Holmen, which had five hits. Evan Kline scored two runs for the Vikings. Hayden Brueggeman drove in a first-inning run for Sparta (1-3, 0-3).
Coulee
G-E-T 13, Onalaska Luther 3
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (3-4, 2-4) scored nine runs in the fourth to break open a close game with the Knights (1-6, 0-5) and sweep the regular-season series.
Jake Klawiter had two hits and Nick Pamperin two RBI for Luther.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 12, Augusta 2 (5)
AUGUSTA, Wis. — Elijah Miller, Bryson Gasch, David Hiles and Kael Spors all had two hits for the Mustangs.
Spors scored three runs and drove in three as Melrose-Mindoro improved to 6-1 overall and 6-0 in the conference. Miller drove in two and scored two while Zach Kastenschmidt and Tucker Sbraggia combined to strike out 11.
Blair-Taylor 20, Alma Center Lincoln 2
BLAIR — The Wildcats (4-3, 4-3) scored 17 runs in the first inning.
Kyle Steien was 3 for 5 with five RBI while Tyler Thompson went 3 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored.
Cain Fremstad was 2 for 3 with a walk and three RBI, and Matt Waldera went 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored for Blair-Taylor, which has won two of its last three.
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 3, Winona Cotter 1
WINONA — The Lancers (4-2, 4-1) made their return after a break due to COVID-19 and beat the Ramblers for their fourth straight victory.
First baseman Ryan Steffes was 2 for 4 with three RBI, knocking in two runs during the fifth inning and another in the seventh as the Lancers overcame four errors.
Braden Abnet was the winning pitcher after striking out nine, walking two and allowing five hits over 6⅔ innings. Zack Bentzen struck out the final batter to preserve the victory.
Caledonia 13, Lewiston-Altura 3 (5)
CALEDONIA — Jake Staggemeyer hit a three-run home run in the first inning to get the Warriors (10-2, 8-1), who won their third straight game.
Staggemeyer was 3 for 3 as a big part of Caledonia’s 15-hit attack. Tate Meiners was 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored and pitched the first four innings. Meiners struck out five, walked six and allowed six hits and one earned run.