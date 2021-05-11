High school baseball roundup: La Crosse Aquinas tops Viroqua in big nonconference battle

Chris Wilson’s double in the bottom of the seventh inning was the difference as the Aquinas High School baseball team beat Viroqua 5-4 in a battle of local powerhouses at Holy Cross Field on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks rode a four-run third inning to a lead until the Blugolds tied the score in the bottom of the fifth. Jack Christenson then led off the seventh with an infield single, and Riley Klar hit a one-out single to right field.

Wilson followed that with a double to center, bringing Christenson home with the winning run that pushed the Blugolds, unranked by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association, to a 9-0 record.

Viroqua, ranked fifth in Division 3, fell to 7-3 and lost for the second time in three games after being held to three hits. Griffin Olson tripled, Clayton Slack doubled and both drove in a run for Viroqua.

First baseman Jared Everson was 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and three runs scored for the Blugolds. Right fielder Michael Lium drove in two runs for Aquinas.

De Soto 6, West Salem 5

STODDARD — The Pirates came from behind three times and beat the Panthers in the bottom of the seventh inning.