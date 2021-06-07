High school baseball roundup: La Crosse Central shakes up MVC picture with win over Aquinas

The Central High School baseball team forced a tie for the MVC championship on Monday.
The RiverHawks aren’t part of that championship picture … yet, but they made sure Onalaska became part of it with a 5-0 victory over Aquinas at Holy Cross Seminary Field.
The outcome left the Blugolds (22-3, 9-3) and Hilltoppers (11-7, 9-3), who split their two regular-season games, tied for first place. Aquinas is done until the postseason, and Onalaska has two nonconference games left.
Central (10-10, 8-3) can push itself into that tie if it beats Tomah on Tuesday.
Junior Jack Rogers was 3 for 3 with a double and scored twice for the RiverHawks, who scored once in the first inning and four times in the third to avenge a loss to the Blugolds from earlier this season.
Senior right fielder Malik Reynolds was 2 for 4 with two RBI for Central, which cruised behind the four-hit pitching of senior Dylan Lapic, who threw five innings and struck out nine while walking three.
Adam Olson pitched the last two innings and walked two while striking out three. He didn’t allow a hit.
Holmen 10, Logan 4
A four-run first inning gave the Vikings (9-12, 6-6) the lead, which grew to 10-2 by the fifth.
Tucker Gegenfurtner was 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI for Holmen, which snapped a two-game skid, while Xavier Palmer and Brett Berget also had two hits.
Aydan Boylen, who allowed two runs in 5⅔ innings, picked up the win.
Johnny Leaver had three of the Rangers’ (4-12, 3-8) four hits, while Eli Forer drove in a run.
Coulee
G-E-T 14, Arcadia 10
ARCADIA — The Red Hawks, who bounced back from Friday’s 23-2 loss at Logan, improved to 8-9 overall and 6-6 in the conference.
The Raiders, who lost their fourth in a row, fell to 6-7 overall and 6-5 in the conference.
Westby 14, Black River Falls 4
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Norsemen improved to 13-9 overall and 5-7 in the conference, while the Tigers fell to 2-15 overall and 2-10 in the conference.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 8, Pepin/Alma 3
Pepin/Alma 13, Blair-Taylor 4
ALMA — The Wildcats moved to 8-10 both overall and in the conference.
C-FC 9, Melrose-Mindoro 1
MELROSE — The Mustangs (12-6, 12-5) had their three-game winning streak snapped.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 23, North Crawford 1 (5)
SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — The Pirates (10-5, 9-3) scored six in the top of the first and six more in the second as they snapped a two-game skid.
Josh Boardman led the way with four RBI, while Aiden Brosinski, Andrew Thompson and Drake Kumlin all drove in three runs.
Kumlin also picked up the win; he allowed one run on three hits in three innings.
SWC
Dodgeville 9, Prairie du Chien 2
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (9-6, 5-4), who have lost four of their past six games, allowed nine unanswered runs after holding a 2-0 lead after three innings.
Maddox Cejka and Max Amundson drove in a run apiece for Prairie du Chien.
Nonconference
Viroqua 13, Sparta 6
SPARTA — The Blackhawks (19-5) took control early with four in the top of the first and three in the second en route to their ninth straight win.
Kamden Oliver hit a home run and had two RBI for Viroqua, while Clayton Slack, Braden Lendosky and Casey Kowalcyzk all drove in two runs.
Evan Hubatch, who allowed two runs on six hits and struck out eight in six innings, earned the win.
Hayden Brueggeman and Colby Barry had two RBI apiece for the Spartans, who lost their seventh in a row and fell to 5-12.
Cashton 11, Onalaska Luther 7
ONALASKA — Two-run home runs from Hunter Kasten and Nehemiah Pamperin in the bottom of the fifth gave the Knights (1-13) a 6-4 lead, but the Eagles (8-4) plated one in the sixth and six in the seventh to earn the win.
Presley Brueggen and Connor Butzler had two hits apiece for Cashton, which won its fourth in a row, while Bowdy Dempsey and Aiden Cook each drove in two runs.
Pamperin had three RBI to lead Onalaska Luther, which has lost eight in a row.
Wautoma 7, Tomah 2
WAUTOMA — The Timberwolves, who have lost two of their past three games, fell to 8-9.