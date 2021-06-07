High school baseball roundup: La Crosse Central shakes up MVC picture with win over Aquinas

The Central High School baseball team forced a tie for the MVC championship on Monday.

The RiverHawks aren’t part of that championship picture … yet, but they made sure Onalaska became part of it with a 5-0 victory over Aquinas at Holy Cross Seminary Field.

The outcome left the Blugolds (22-3, 9-3) and Hilltoppers (11-7, 9-3), who split their two regular-season games, tied for first place. Aquinas is done until the postseason, and Onalaska has two nonconference games left.

Central (10-10, 8-3) can push itself into that tie if it beats Tomah on Tuesday.

Junior Jack Rogers was 3 for 3 with a double and scored twice for the RiverHawks, who scored once in the first inning and four times in the third to avenge a loss to the Blugolds from earlier this season.

Senior right fielder Malik Reynolds was 2 for 4 with two RBI for Central, which cruised behind the four-hit pitching of senior Dylan Lapic, who threw five innings and struck out nine while walking three.

Adam Olson pitched the last two innings and walked two while striking out three. He didn’t allow a hit.

Holmen 10, Logan 4