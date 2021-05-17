High school baseball roundup: La Crosse Central stops Onalaska for 4th straight win

The Central High School baseball team scored flour runs in the first three innings on the way to a 5-1 victory over Onalaska at Copeland Park on Monday.

Dylan Lapic pitched for the RiverHawks (4-1, 2-1) and allowed four hits over 5⅓ innings as they won their fourth straight game. Lapic struck out two and walked four before Mason Elston finished the game by allowing one hit and striking out two over the final 1⅔.

Shortstop Hunter Hess was 2 for 2 with a double and stole a base for Central, which hasn’t lost since a season-opening setback at the hands of Logan. Hess, Lapic, Daylin Haney and Wesley Barnhart drove in runs for the RiverHawks.

Mason Manglitz was 2 for 3, and Bryce Hoeft drove in a run for the Hilltoppers (6-6, 5-2).

Aquinas 11, Tomah 5 (9)

TOMAH — The Blugolds erupted for six runs in the top of the ninth to complete a comeback after the Timberwolves scored four times in the bottom of the first.

Eddie Peters drove in the first run of the ninth, and Chris Wilson doubled home a run as Aquinas (13-1, 3-1) finished with 13 hits against three pitchers.