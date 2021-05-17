High school baseball roundup: La Crosse Central stops Onalaska for 4th straight win

The Central High School baseball team scored flour runs in the first three innings on the way to a 5-1 victory over Onalaska at Copeland Park on Monday.
Dylan Lapic pitched for the RiverHawks (4-1, 2-1) and allowed four hits over 5⅓ innings as they won their fourth straight game. Lapic struck out two and walked four before Mason Elston finished the game by allowing one hit and striking out two over the final 1⅔.
Shortstop Hunter Hess was 2 for 2 with a double and stole a base for Central, which hasn’t lost since a season-opening setback at the hands of Logan. Hess, Lapic, Daylin Haney and Wesley Barnhart drove in runs for the RiverHawks.
Mason Manglitz was 2 for 3, and Bryce Hoeft drove in a run for the Hilltoppers (6-6, 5-2).
Aquinas 11, Tomah 5 (9)
TOMAH — The Blugolds erupted for six runs in the top of the ninth to complete a comeback after the Timberwolves scored four times in the bottom of the first.
Eddie Peters drove in the first run of the ninth, and Chris Wilson doubled home a run as Aquinas (13-1, 3-1) finished with 13 hits against three pitchers.
Peters was 3 for 5 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored for the Blugolds. Calvin Hargrove was 3 for 4 with two RBI and three runs scored for Aquinas, which took a 5-4 lead in the top of the sixth before the Timberwolves (4-5, 2-3) scored in the bottom of the seventh.
Aquinas first baseman Jared Everson was 2 for 5 with two runs scored, and , and Wilson and Michael Lium added two hits apiece. Evan Long and Josh Georgeson had three hits apiece for Tomah, and Long drove in two runs.
Holmen 10, Logan 4
HOLMEN — Tucker Gegenfurtner doubled twice, was 3 for 4, and Evan Kline drove in two runs for the Vikings (5-6, 3-3), who have won three straight games.
Holmen answered Logan’s three-run top of the fourth with five runs in the bottom of the fourth and added two in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Kline and Brett Berget were both 2 for 4 with a double, and Hayden Goodell scored three runs for the Vikings. Kyle Gerold added two runs for Holmen.
The Rangers (1-6, 1-2) lost their fourth straight game and managed just four hits against Gegenfurtner, who struck out five without a walk in a complete game. Curtis Leaver was 1 for 3 with two RBI for Logan. Jonah Gruen and Cooper Paisley also drove in runs for the Rangers.
Coulee
West Salem 6, G-E-T 1
WEST SALEM — Zach Hutchinson was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBI as the Panthers (7-3, 6-1) won their third game in a row and for the seventh time in their past eight.
Isaac Olson, Brett McConkey, Chris Calico and CJ McConkey also drove in runs for West Salem. Sam Schmidt pitched 6⅔ innings with nine strikeouts, four walks, one hit and one earned run allowed.
Jack Beedle drove in a run with a sacrifice fly for the Red Hawks (4-6, 3-4), who lost their second straight.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 17, New Lisbon 2 (5)
NEW LISBON, Wis. — Ashton Michek was 3 for 4 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored for the Cardinals (4-2, 3-1), who won for the third time in four games after a 10-run second inning.
Shortstop Hank Reader doubled and scored twice for Bangor, which had 17 hits and took advantage of eight New Lisbon errors.
Sam Cropp added two hits and two RBI for the Cardinals, who also received a double, stolen base and RBI from center fielder Evan Wolfe.
Bangor’s Sam Wittmershaus pitched four innings and struck out six while walking one and allowing two earned runs.
Cashton 11, Wonewoc-Center 1 (5)
CASHTON — The Eagles (3-1, 3-1) stole 14 bases, and Presley Brueggen was 2 for 2 after reaching safely in all three plate appearances.
Shortstop Aiden Cook singled, walked, scored twice and stole five bases from the top of Cashton’s lineup. Jacob Huntzicker doubled, and Ethan Klinkner added two hits for the Eagles.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 17, North Crawford 0 (5)
STODDARD — Andrew Thompson was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored for the Pirates (6-1, 5-1) in their second straight victory.
Alex Scoville drove in three runs, while Jacob Kurszewski, Josh Boardman, Bryce Grelle and Drake Kumlin knocked in two apiece. De Soto scored 10 runs in the third inning, and Kumlin pitched a four-hit shutout with two strikeouts and no walks.
The Pirates recorded 11 stolen bases.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 2, La Crescent-Hokah 0
Caledonia 3, La Crescent-Hokah 0
CALEDONIA — The Warriors (14-2, 11-1) swept the Lancers to run their winning streak to seven games despite getting just one hit in the second game.
Caledonia scored in the first, fifth and seventh innings — two runs unearned — and took advantage of six walks issued by two pitchers. Tate Meiners pitched a complete game and struck out 11 and walked three in a two-hit shutout.
Karson Pape allowed one hit over 4⅓ innings as La Crescent’s starter, and Zack Bentzen struck out two, walked two during 2⅔ hitless innings.
The Lancers (4-5, 4-4) managed just one hit against Devin Vonderohe in the opener. Vonderohe had nine strikeouts and three walks and was the beneficiary of a two-run home run by Austin Klug in the third inning.
Nonconference
Sparta 10, Reedsburg 9
SPARTA — Tye Klass singled with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Spartans (4-4) to victory.
Klass walked twice, singled and reached on an error before his winning hit. Chris Jacobs had three hits and Brett Stuessel two for Sparta.
Mineral Point 6, Prairie du Chien 2
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The Blackhawks couldn’t overcome a three-run bottom of the third and fell to 7-3.
Colton Thompson, Aden McCluskey and Maddox Cejka each had two hits for Prairie du Chien, which scored single runs in the fifth and sixth.