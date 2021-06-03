High school baseball roundup: La Crosse Logan beats Central for second time

The Logan High School baseball team completed a regular-season sweep of Central on Thursday by beating the RiverHawks 6-3 at Logan.
The Rangers scored four runs in the third inning and two in the fifth to follow up a 5-3 victory from early in the season.
George Luckner pitched five innings and allowed two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three for Logan (3-11, 3-7), which won a second straight game. Johnny Leaver was 3 for 4, Dayne Hoff 2 for 4 with a double and RBI and Nick Gavrilos 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for Logan. Eli Forer also dove in two runs.
Central (8-8, 6-3), which committed four errors, received two hits apiece from Dylan Lapic, Andrew Johnson and Drew Wonderling.
Holmen 8, Tomah 4
TOMAH — The Vikings scored the first seven runs, and nine players had at least one hit.
Sophomore pitcher Tucker Gegenfurtner was 2 for 3 with a double and struck out eight while allowing eight hits over six innings. He also walked one batter and drove in a run.
Junior shortstop Xavier Palmer drove in two runs for Holmen, and Tomah shortstop Drew Brookman was 2 for 4.
Onalaska 11, Sparta 1 (5)
SPARTA — The Hilltoppers (10-7, 9-3) crept within a half-game of first-place Aquinas (20-2, 9-2) and finished the game early with an eight-run fifth inning.
Sophomore shortstop Griffin Schultz was 3 for 4 with two doubles, drove in two runs and scored three for Onalaska, which held a 3-1 lead after scoring three times in the third.
Catcher Michael Savarin and center fielder Mason Manglitz also had two hits each for Onalaska, and first baseman August Brandt was 2 for 3 with three RBI. Savarein and Ayden Larson doubled, and Manglitz tripled. Brett Stuessel was 3 for 3 with a stolen base and run scored for Sparta.
Ben Faas pitched a complete game and allowed one run on eight hits and one walk. He struck out three for the Hilltoppers.
Coulee
Black River Falls 7, Onalaska Luther 5
ONALASKA — The Tigers scored six runs in the first three innings and held off the Knights’ three-run sixth. Hunter Kasten had two hits and three RBI for Luther (1-11, 0-10), which made five errors.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 12, Wonewoc-Center 1 (5)
BANGOR — Catcher Mathieu Oesterle was 2 for 3 with three RBI, and first baseman Ashton Michek tripled and scored three runs for the second-place Cardinals (10-3, 8-2), who trail Royall (9-3, 9-1) by one game.
Hank Reader and Sam Cropp each scored twice, and Cropp drew two walks. Sam Wittmershaus drew four walks and struck out nine while pitching a one-hitter.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 31, Alma Center Lincoln 4 (5)
ALMA CENTER, Wis. — The Wildcats (7-8, 7-8) scored 14 runs in the second innings, and had three players hit grand slams in a big victory.
Kyle Steien, Isaiah Washington and Jackson Shramek each converted with a home run with the bases loaded as Blair-Taylor recorded 20 hits and began the game with a five-run first inning.
Melrose-Mindoro 13, Augusta 3 (6)
MELROSE — Elijah Miller was 2 for 5 with a triple and run scored, and Del DeBerg was 2 for 3 with two walks and two runs scored for the Mustangs.
Nonconference
Viroqua 14, Riverdale 1 (5)
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (15-5) scored all of their runs in the first four innings and ran their winning streak to five games.
Junior third baseman Kamden Oliver was 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and six RBI for Viroqua, which scored six runs in the third. Junior designated hitter Griffin Olson was 2 for 3 with two RBI, and Phil Ott tripled and scored twice.
Tyler Quackenbush pitched for Viroqua and allowed one earned run on six hits and one walk while striking out seven.
MSHSL Subsections
1AA second round
Chatfield 6, Caledonia 2
CALEDONIA — The Warriors (18-4) had a four-game win streak snapped and head to the consolation bracket. Caledonia can still continue in the postseason by beating Lewiston-Altura on Saturday morning.
The Warriors were held to four hits — Casey Schultz, Tate Meiners and Andrew Kunelius all doubled — and scored both of their runs in the second inning.