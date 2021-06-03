High school baseball roundup: La Crosse Logan beats Central for second time

The Logan High School baseball team completed a regular-season sweep of Central on Thursday by beating the RiverHawks 6-3 at Logan.

The Rangers scored four runs in the third inning and two in the fifth to follow up a 5-3 victory from early in the season.

George Luckner pitched five innings and allowed two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three for Logan (3-11, 3-7), which won a second straight game. Johnny Leaver was 3 for 4, Dayne Hoff 2 for 4 with a double and RBI and Nick Gavrilos 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for Logan. Eli Forer also dove in two runs.

Central (8-8, 6-3), which committed four errors, received two hits apiece from Dylan Lapic, Andrew Johnson and Drew Wonderling.

Holmen 8, Tomah 4

TOMAH — The Vikings scored the first seven runs, and nine players had at least one hit.

Sophomore pitcher Tucker Gegenfurtner was 2 for 3 with a double and struck out eight while allowing eight hits over six innings. He also walked one batter and drove in a run.

Junior shortstop Xavier Palmer drove in two runs for Holmen, and Tomah shortstop Drew Brookman was 2 for 4.