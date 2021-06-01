High school baseball roundup: Onalaska wins walkoff at La Crosse Logan

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School baseball team was on the brink of being shut out before pinch hitter August Brandt gave it a walkoff two-run single on Tuesday.

Brandt’s hit brought home Ayden Larson and Maddox Hoff with the tying and winning runs in a 2-1 victory over Logan. The Hilltoppers are now 8-7 overall and 7-3 in the conference after winning their second straight game.

Hoff, who pitched and played left field, was 2 for 3 and followed a Ben Faas walk with a single. Larson ran for Faas and stole second base before Hoff singled. With Larson on third after the hit, Hoff stole second to put both runners in scoring position for Brandt, who connected against Logan relief pitcher George Luckner.

The Rangers (1-11, 1-7), who scored on a Nick Gavrilos sacrifice fly in the first inning, had just three hits against Hoff, Evan Winkler and Mason Manglitz. Hoff struck out five, and Manglitz pitched the last two innings.

Tomah 11, Sparta 6

SPARTA — The Timberwolves (7-7, 5-5) scored 10 runs in the final three innings and had 13 hits while beating the Spartans (5-8, 0-8) for the second time this season.