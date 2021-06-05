High school baseball roundup: Viroqua ties West Salem for Coulee title; Central scores 25 runs

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Viroqua High School baseball team gave itself a share of the Coulee Conference championship Friday by sweeping Back River Falls in a doubleheader and tying West Salem with an 11-1 conference record.

The Blackhawks beat the Tigers 16-0 in five innings and 12-2 in six innings to finish the conference season with five straight conference wins and take a 17-5 overall record into their final three regular-season games.

Viroqua and West Salem (12-4, 11-1) split their two regular-season games.

Black River Falls managed a combined six hits — all singles — in the doubleheader and had just two in the game they were shut out.

Catcher Evan Hubatch had four RBIs in the 16-0 victory, and teammates Kamden Oliver and Phil Ott added three each. Hubatch also scored four runs, while Ott and Oliver each had two hits.

Second baseman Griffin Olson was 3 for 3 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in the other game. Shortstop Clayton Slack was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

Oliver pitched a complete game in the shutout and struck out two while walking one in the two-hitter. Casey Kowalczyk struck out seven, walked three and allowed four hit in the other victory.