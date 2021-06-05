High school baseball roundup: Viroqua ties West Salem for Coulee title; Central scores 25 runs

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Viroqua High School baseball team gave itself a share of the Coulee Conference championship Friday by sweeping Back River Falls in a doubleheader and tying West Salem with an 11-1 conference record.
The Blackhawks beat the Tigers 16-0 in five innings and 12-2 in six innings to finish the conference season with five straight conference wins and take a 17-5 overall record into their final three regular-season games.
Viroqua and West Salem (12-4, 11-1) split their two regular-season games.
Black River Falls managed a combined six hits — all singles — in the doubleheader and had just two in the game they were shut out.
Catcher Evan Hubatch had four RBIs in the 16-0 victory, and teammates Kamden Oliver and Phil Ott added three each. Hubatch also scored four runs, while Ott and Oliver each had two hits.
Second baseman Griffin Olson was 3 for 3 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in the other game. Shortstop Clayton Slack was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.
Oliver pitched a complete game in the shutout and struck out two while walking one in the two-hitter. Casey Kowalczyk struck out seven, walked three and allowed four hit in the other victory.
Westby 9, Onalaska Luther 3
WESTBY — The Norsemen scored the final eight runs to beat the Knights.
Hunter Lipski had three RBI for Westby, which had 11 hits and took advantage of five Luther errors. Westby’s Garrett Vatland had three hits, and Luther’s Tim Seiler drove in three runs.
MVC
Central 25, Sparta 13
SPARTA — The RiverHawks scored 14 runs in the last three innings to keep the Spartans winless in the conference.
Right fielder Malik Reynolds hit two home runs while going 2 for 5 and driving in four to help Central (9-8, 7-3) end a four-game losing streak. Left fielder Andrew Johnson was 5 for 6 with a triple, a home run and six RBI for the RiverHawks as they beat Sparta for a second time this season.
Catcher Drew Wonderling was 3 for 5 with a home run and five RBI for the RiverHawks, who trailed 13-11 after the Spartans (5-11, 0-11) scored a run in the bottom of the fourth.
Brett Stuessel was 3 for 3 with a home run and four runs scored for Sparta. Teammate Chris Jacobs was 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 4, Royall 3
BANGOR — The Cardinals picked up a significant victory by scoring two runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth to beat the first-place Panthers.
Each team had eight hits, and Bangor had eight players with one each. Evan Wolfe, Mathieu Oesterle, Carter Horstman and Dawson Daines drove in runs.
Hank Reader and Ashton Michek combined to allow three earned runs with seven strikeouts and one walk for the Cardinals, who didn't score until they faced a 3-0 deficit.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 16, Blair-Taylor 10
BLAIR — The Mustangs (12-5, 12-4) beat the Wildcats a second time and pushed their winning streak to three games.
Nonconference
Logan 23, G-E-T 2 (5)
The Rangers (4-11) used 15 hits and five errors by the Red Hawks to cruise to a victory that is their third in a row after a 1-11 start.
Curtis Leaver was 3 for 3 with an RBI and four runs scored for Logan, which scored six runs in the first inning, seven in the second and 10 in the fourth.
Nick Joley was 2 for 2 with two RBI, Johnny Leaver 2 for 4 with two RBI, Eli Forer 2 for 3 with two RBI, George Luckner 2 for 4 with two RBI and Jonah Gruen 1 for 2 with a double and RBI.
Forer struck out three and allowed four hits in four innings.
Tomah 10, Baraboo 5
TOMAH — The Timberwolves (8-8) had 12 hits, and third baseman Drew Brookman was 3 for 5 with two doubles, three RBI and his first home run of the season.
Evan Long and Braeden Pierce each added a pair of hits for Tomah, which responded to two Baraboo runs in the top of the first with two runs in the bottom of the first and two more in the second.
Tomah scored at least once in every inning and took the lead for good at 5-4 with a run in the bottom of the third.