High school baseball: Two-out rally helps Onalaska hand La Crosse Aquinas its first loss

ONALASKA — August Brandt delivered the biggest — and final — blow, but it started with Michael Savarin.
With two outs and a runner on second in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Onalaska High School baseball senior catcher laced a single to center field to score Evan Gamoke. And Savarin wasn’t done.
He stole second, then third to keep the pressure on Aquinas pitcher Jack Christenson to get out of the inning.
Hilltoppers senior Mason Manglitz then capitalized on Savarin’s aggressive base-running and sent a single past a diving Kole Keppel at second base to tie the game. Sophomore Griffin Schultz drew a walk in the ensuing at-bat, and Christenson hit junior Wade Fox and senior Bryce Hoeft, which pushed in Manglitz.
That’s when Brandt stepped to the plate, and the senior first baseman ripped a line drive over Kyle Keppel in right field to clear the bases.
Brandt’s double capped a six-run inning and gave Onalaska a four-run lead, which was enough of cushion for the Hilltoppers to withstand one more surge from the previously unbeaten Blugolds and earn a 9-8 MVC win on Friday evening.
“It’s huge,” Brandt said of the victory, which pushed Onalaska’s record to 6-5 overall and 5-1 in the conference. “After a tough loss last night (at Tomah), I think it was a perfect way to bounce back and show that we mean business in the MVC.”
Brandt has come through with critical hits multiple times this season — he hit a home run against the Timberwolves on Thursday to tie the game — and Hilltoppers coach Brock Gnadt spoke highly of his approach. The rally, though, wouldn’t have been possible without Savarin.
“He’s a spark plug,” Gnadt said. “He brings a lot of energy to this team, and a lot of guys feed off (that).”
“Every time I’m at-bat, I always sit by one of my guys, Griffin (Schultz),” Savarin said. “I say, ‘Griffin, I’m going to do something.’ Every time I say I’m going to do it, I end up doing it. Honestly, I think Griffin’s my magic spark.”
But Aquinas (11-1, 2-1) nearly erased Onalaska’s 9-5 lead.
Riley Klar walked to lead off the top of the fifth, and Hilltoppers senior Maddox Hoff came into relieve Gamoke. But Hoff walked Chris Wilson then hit Michael Lium to load the bases.
Eddie Peters reached on an infield single to score a run, and a groundout by Calvin Hargrove drove in another. Kyle Keppel appeared to have a single up the middle, but Hoeft made a diving stop and made the play at first, though Lium scored to make it 9-8.
Hoff then struck out Jack Gagermeier to end the inning.
Onalaska was unable to add any insurance runs in the fifth or sixth, but Hoff settled down in the final two frames.
The lefty, who said he’s more confident from the windup than the stretch, sat the Blugolds down in order in the sixth and seventh while striking out three more to seal the win.
“Nobody on, fresh slate. Just go at it. Three up, three down,” Hoff said his mentality the last two innings. “My defense had my back, I knew that.”
The Hilltoppers, though, had to battle back from a pair of deficits to be in that position.
After Christenson walked to lead off the game, University of Minnesota recruit Jared Everson, who had three hits, crushed a two-run home run to right field to give the Blugolds the early lead.
An RBI single by Fox, who had two hits, in the bottom of the first brought Onalaska within 2-1 before the team took advantage of multiple Aquinas errors in the third.
Savarin was hit by a pitch to start the inning, and Manglitz followed with a single through the right side. But Lium bobbled the ball in right field, which allowed Savarin to score and Manglitz to move to second.
Schultz laid down a bunt next, but Christenson couldn’t field it cleanly. Then, with runners on first and third, Schultz took off for second.
But Christenson stepped off the mound to catch Schultz between bases. Schultz forced a throw, after which Manglitz raced home. Peters, who had the ball, saw this and threw Manglitz out. Hargrove then threw down to second in an attempt to catch Schultz, but it sailed into an unoccupied centerfield.
Schultz came around to score and put the Hilltoppers in front 3-2.
“We threw it around, had a snowball fight there for a few innings,” Blugolds coach Scott Bagniefski said. “We didn’t pitch well, we didn’t field it well. Our at-bats, I think we were uncharacteristically swinging at pitches above our heads at times.
“But that’s high school baseball. I felt we battled back real well.”
Indeed, Aquinas responded with three runs with two outs in the fourth to retake the lead — Gagermeier drove in two and Everson one — but Onalaska followed with its two-out rally.
“I’ve been really stressing (to the team) just believing in yourself, and I think it’s starting to work out,” Gnadt said.