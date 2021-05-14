High school baseball: Two-out rally helps Onalaska hand La Crosse Aquinas its first loss

The lefty, who said he’s more confident from the windup than the stretch, sat the Blugolds down in order in the sixth and seventh while striking out three more to seal the win.

“Nobody on, fresh slate. Just go at it. Three up, three down,” Hoff said his mentality the last two innings. “My defense had my back, I knew that.”

The Hilltoppers, though, had to battle back from a pair of deficits to be in that position.

After Christenson walked to lead off the game, University of Minnesota recruit Jared Everson, who had three hits, crushed a two-run home run to right field to give the Blugolds the early lead.

An RBI single by Fox, who had two hits, in the bottom of the first brought Onalaska within 2-1 before the team took advantage of multiple Aquinas errors in the third.

Savarin was hit by a pitch to start the inning, and Manglitz followed with a single through the right side. But Lium bobbled the ball in right field, which allowed Savarin to score and Manglitz to move to second.

Schultz laid down a bunt next, but Christenson couldn’t field it cleanly. Then, with runners on first and third, Schultz took off for second.