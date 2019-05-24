The Viroqua High School baseball team knew it had the pieces in place for a special season.
Losing just a couple of seniors from a team that won 19 games and a share of the Coulee Conference title, the Blackhawks had their sights set on some lofty goals like getting back to the WIAA state tournament for the first time since 2014.
Viroqua (22-4) may have stumbled a bit out of the gate with three losses in its first seven games — by a total of five runs — and setbacks against conference foes Arcadia and Westby, but things quickly changed.
The losses, according to senior Hunter Vikemyr, turned out to be a blessing in disguise for a team that is ranked fifth in Division 3 by state coaches.
“It was the best thing that could have happened to us,” he said. “I feel like we were a little (arrogant) right away. We were playing really good (and) 10-run(ned) a few teams, then we lose a game in extra innings to our rival (Westby) by one.
“That kind of put us in our place and, ever since then, I feel like we haven’t been too arrogant. We just realized what teams can do to us if we get too ahead of ourselves. Ever since, we have done pretty good.”
Since falling to Arcadia 4-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on April 15, the Blackhawks have been on a tear with 18 wins in 19 games. They haven’t lost since April 26 when Central beat them 6-4 and own a 16-game winning streak heading into the postseason.
During the winning streak, they have outscored their opponents 98-25 and allowed one run or less 11 times. According to coach Pete Swanson, everything is just coming together.
“Our defense and pitching has been pretty solid all year,” said Swanson, who coached Viroqua to the Division 2 state championship game five years ago. “But lately we have been getting some timely hits, so all three main things are coming together for us.”
That can be credited to the work ethic of the Blackhawks, who host Arcadia in a 5 p.m. regional semifinal on Tuesday.
“We have been working at it a lot more, staying late after practice a lot and putting in the work on the things that need to get done,” Vikemyr said. “After every game we will go through the pros and cons and what we need to improve on and work on that. Every since we have started that it has just taken off.”
Perhaps some of this new change can be credited to the example set by Vikemyr.
After dealing with a sore elbow in his throwing arm, the varsity veteran changed his training regimen. He focused on strength and flexibility while paying closer attention to his diet so he could not only handle the grind of the high school season, but also a collegiate season when the time came. He gained 15 pounds of muscle since spring.
“I realized I was still pretty skinny,” Vikemyr admitted. “I realized I needed to gain weight just to be that consistent No. 1 guy in our rotation. I just looked up some stuff to keep my arm more healthy, eating a lot of food, eating clean, and I just fell in love with the workout and the grind.”
Vikemyr also made some mechanical adjustments.
Growing up he had always had a more three-quarter release point, but last year coaches pointed out he was throwing more over the top. He went back to that original release point and it did wonders for him, specifically on his curveball.
“Ever since then, I have been able to get a lot more break, a lot more movement and have been a lot more consistent,” Vikemyr said. “Another thing to was my grip. I was just gripping my curveball too hard. Let go a little bit, just throw it like a normal fastball and let it go. Ever since I have been able to control it more and get a lot more spin on it.”
Vikemyr always had a plus-velocity fastball, but the added strength has made it more electric. Combine that with a much-improved curveball and Vikemyr has tough to hit this year. He is 7-0 with 101 strikeouts and 15 walks over 52 innings.
“He’s just a lot stronger,” Swanson said. “He worked all year lifting weights and working on his baseball game. He’s more confident, and he’s throwing more strikes. He always had the velocity, but he’s just now throwing a lot of strikes.”