High school baseball: Viroqua's Pete Swanson will wait for next year

It also earned a Division 2 national title, winning the Central Plains National Tournament in 2016.

“The WIAA stuff I pretty much saw coming, that was most likely going to happen,” Zemla said. “Not with the Legion. It is weird waking up and not going down there, to the Park Bowl, every day. We would show up three or four hours early to games.”

This summer, Zemla and Swanson both find themselves having more free time than in a long time. Zemla, who plays to major in business management at Winona State, contemplated playing baseball for the Warriors but has decided to focus on academics. For now, he’s focusing on his other hobby, restoring and rebuilding cars of all types, and simply fixing anything with a motor.

Swanson retired from teaching in 2005 and ended a 28-year run as Viroqua’s athletic director in 2009. He also spent 20 years in the National Guard (1971-91) in the 107th Maintenance Company, where he served in Saudi Arabia as part of Desert Storm.

So while he’s worn plenty of hats, or caps, in his life, he’s wearing a different one this summer.

“I have been doing some fishing, trout fishing. It is kind of fun,” said Swanson, who serves as Commander of Legion Post 138 in Viroqua. “You have lived the life, somebody told me. All I can say is we are going to stay with it and hopefully next March everything will be better. I don’t want to finish like this.”

